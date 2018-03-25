NYS Attorney General probes Clare Bronfman’s Ethical Science Foundation

The Albany Times Union reports that the New York State Attorney General’s office is actively investigating the Ethical Science Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Clare and Sara Bronfman.

State investigators are looking into illegal human experiments sponsored by Bronfman money and performed by Dr. Brandon Porter.

Dr. Porter conducted brain-activity and other human behavioral studies on various women without their consent and without having an Institutional Review Board (IRB) in place to oversee his “research”.

A state Supreme Court justice signed an order directing Bronfman and Porter to turn over all documentation associated with the research, including written communications, videos, conclusions, consent forms, and names and addresses of individuals associated with Ethical Science Foundation, as well as financial records, budgets, bank account numbers, and names and addresses of board members, trustees or employees.

It was reported that Catherine Oxenberg met with the attorney general’s office in November to bring information and evidence about alleged criminal activities of NXIVM.

Several women told Frank Report they were victims of human experiments conducted by Dr. Porter – who, among other things, may be in danger of losing his medical license.

This news comes on the heels of news of a separate investigation of NXIVM by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Brooklyn.

Several women associated with NXIVM and Keith Raniere have confirmed they’ve been interviewed in recent weeks by federal law enforcement officials. Reportedly, a grand jury is seated and indictments of Raniere, Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, Rosa Laura Junco, Emiliano Salinas, Clare Bronfman, Allison Mack, Alex Betancourt, Karen Unterreiner, Dr. Danielle Roberts and others may be forthcoming.

Raniere and Bronfman fled the USA and were last spotted near Monterrey Mexico.

The federal probe is said to include an investigation into whether human trafficking occurred.

Dr. Porter resigned from St. Peter’s Hospital last year when his involvement with the brain studies became public.

In the attorney general’s court filings seeking their subpoena of records wrote:“ESF has funded the research of Dr. Brandon Porter, a physician who has conducted human subject research under the auspices of ESF without oversight by an Institutional Review Board (IRB) or human research committee in violation of Public Health Law. The failure to comply with human subject protections required by law is a gross violation of public policy.”

Read the entire Times Union story