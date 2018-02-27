Raniere may have fled Mexico; Salzman ‘never had cancer’; Mack to be ‘fall’ gal?

Dear readers;

There is much info I learned these last few days. Much of it I cannot elaborate on for it would ‘out’ various sources and possibly compromise certain efforts some are making.

Try to read between the lines.

According to unrelated and reliable sources:

Keith Raniere is not in Puerto Vallarta.

Carlos Salinas cannot – or will not – shield Raniere from extradition from U.S. authorities in Mexico.

Raniere and Carlos Salinas shared the same computer ‘hacker’ [not Ben Myers or Steve Ose].

Carlos has him working on the presidential campaign doing illicit things in order to help tilt the election to his party. I know his name but promised to hold it until it is revealed by another media outlet. His name will be revealed soon. Then, I will give readers an exclusive story.

The Eastern District of New York ‘always get their man [and in this case women]’.

Raniere may have left Mexico, possibly headed [or now in] a country that does not extradite easily.

Nancy Salzman may have been ‘faking’ cancer. She has been to Mexico recently.

I wrote months ago that Allison Mack was being set up as the ‘fall girl.’

Stay tuned for further details.