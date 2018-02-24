Saratoga Saratoga County DA Heggen announces campaign Heggen to face primary challenge

https://www.timesunion.com/news/article/Saratoga-County-DA-Heggen-announces-campaign-12633913.php

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen, 55, has announced her bid for re-election in November.

“What distinguishes me is I moved up through the ranks of the district attorney’s office,” Heggen said who has served as the county’s top lawyer since 2015. “I’ve tried all kinds of cases in every single court in this county…. I have been involved personally in over 50 felony trials. I’ve convicted rapists and robbers and those that have killed others in our community. I look forward to another four years of keeping Saratoga County safe.”

Her re-election bid won’t go as easily as her first unopposed run. She has a primary challenger, Saratoga Springs criminal defense attorney Gerald Amedio. A former police officer and owner and operator of the Law Office of Gerard Amedio, P.C., he thinks it is time for a change.

“Someone has indicated they want my job,” said Heggen, who in 2014 was named acting district attorney. “I’m going to work very hard to show the citizens of this community that I am the best choice. I’ve got the background, I’ve got the experience, I’ve got knowledge. I’ve got the innovation. I’m not sitting back there and just letting things happen. I’m moving things, actively looking for new initiatives.”

She also said she has a 95 percent conviction rate.

She said the biggest challenges over the next four years will be implementing the Raise the Age state legislation that removes 16- and 17-year-olds from the adult courts.

The office has a $4 million annual budget.

Republican Gerard Amedio will run against Heggen in a fall 2018 primary.

“There’s a time for politics,” said Nick Wilock, campaign spokesman for Heggen.”But, right now, District Attorney Karen Heggen and her team are busy prosecuting dangerous criminals and keeping our streets safe for our families.”

Amedio owns and operates the Law Office of Gerardo Amedio, P.C., in Saratoga Springs, where he focuses on criminal defense across 12 counties. He works in Family Court on matters of custody, visitation, and domestic violence.

Amedio served as a Police Officer with the Rensselaer police for 17 years. He was named “Police Officer of the Year” in 2000.

Amedio said. “It was during my police career, working in the trenches to serve and protect, that I decided I could do even more to help even more people. That’s why I became an attorney and that’s why I’m running for D.A.”

The primary will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018.

DA Karen Heggen

Neither candidate has mentioned Keith Raniere and the cult of NXIVM which operates in their county.

Gerard Amedio will run against Heggen in a fall 2018 primary.



