“Tubby” Raniere uses hands to make his points on all levels

In this video published on You Tube entitled Keith Raniere’s Personal Evolution





Mr. Raniere uses his hands quite liberally. Watch the entire video to capture the whole hand gesture essence, but here are a few stills, with our [admittedly] guesses at what he means by them:

I look at you and have one hand over the other.

I look away and hold my hands fingers interlocking.

I look away further, fingers interlocking shifting with me.

I look at you still fingers interlocked.

Now I use my right hand fingers to point at you as I SMILE oh so sincerely.

I match your hand gestures.









And bring you back to my control.





I am so earnest.





Don’t I make sense? [gesture #43]

I look away to express great virtue [gesture #62]

Ear pull, a great favorite – makes me look natural [gest. #26]

The [half asleep] thinker

The [wide awake] thinker





The loquacious philosopher.





The passionate tiger. [gesture #41]

The mind blowing leopard [gesture #38]

The happy goombah [gesture #76]

Serious student [gesture #6]

Off on an “orange tangent” [because I’m so lovable; gesture #9]

I ponder all things [gesture #11]

look-a- me [gesture #27]

Now you see me [gesture # 17]

Ooh gee, what will I think of next? [gesture #45]

Profundis [gesture #3]





Gotcha by the tail {gesture #7]





Sweet me [gesture #10]

Calm as a clam [even if I am a bit tubbier than the women I am starving – gesture # 118]





God I don’t practice what I preach. Look at my tubby belly. (Goyles, make sure you don’t eat more than 800 calories.)

Pay attention to my hands, not my fat belly, goyles.

I look away meaningfully

If i weren’t so tubby this would work better – but pay attention to the hands not the flabby belly!

Now look at what I have to say, brilliant me!

If only I weren’t so fat in the belly, this chick would believe every word I say. Look at my hands. my pretty dearie! See the back of my hand! While I gaze into your eyes.

Oh Profundis calculatus!





I’t about me. [gesture #4]

Now to close the deal [gesture #8]





Sympathetic me. Someone you can trust.

No one can comprehend this. It’s beyond the sonar universe.

See?

Way out there…. where no woman has gone before.

Come to papa.

Look over here [gesture #201]

Gesture #211

Space cadet. [Gesture #98]

Back to earth. Am I getting too old to fool young girls? Pretty soon, they are going to start laughing at me, I think.