Christine Collins had been set to replace Prefect Salzman – then she gained weight

For some time, Keith Raniere sought to replace Nancy Salzman as “Prefect” and let her retire to green pastures with a nominal allowance.

Ms. Salzman, of course, would still be required to bring in business in order to earn her keep, but the mantle of “Prefect” would be placed on someone younger, more intelligent, equally obedient and less expensive.

Longtime disciple Christine Collins was under serious consideration and was all but chosen when it was discovered that the intelligent young lady had grown too plump.

She was ordered to lose weight but failed to do so – and despite her having achieved the status of Orange Sash with three stripes, she was told she could no longer teach because she was too fat.

She had to take a job as a waitress until she could shed unwanted poundage (Apparently, even the job she had to take was part of the punishment).

She had this to say about Executive Success Programs: “This program is the single, most important aspect to my growth professionally, emotionally, and cognitively. Coming to class on a regular basis provides me with structure and feedback. This is the best program available with the most incredible, resourceful, knowledgeable leaders.” Christine Collins, Behavioral Management Specialist

Fat disturbs the spiritual transmission, Mr Raniere teaches.

It would hardly be appropriate if ESP had tubby teachers. How could they transmit their teachings to the students with too much spiritual inhibiting fatness?