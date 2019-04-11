Part 1: Nxivm Alive and Well: Lucas Roberts Soyboy of SOP

According to sources, the following report on Lucas Roberts is 100 percent true. If he feels anything is untrue, it is up to Lucas to demand a retraction or correction. I stand ready to take Lucas’ call at any time. My number is 716-990-5740.

Longtime readers of Frank Report will recall our stories on Lucas Roberts written before his Vanguard was arrested when he was working with Clare Bronfman to get Sarah Edmondson arrested in Vancouver. I was not too kind to Lucas when I wrote stories such as:

Viva Executive Success: SOP leader, Lucas Roberts’ business falling apart

Lucas Robers is a disgrace!

Magical night for Lucas Roberts

Source: “Depressed” Lucas Roberts sought multiple EMs in Clifton Park

Lucas Roberts and Diana Lim: Strange timing for a reunion

Lucas Roberts Missing Facebook Post in Defense of Raniere

And numerous others.

I also lampooned the fool, hoping he would wake up and realize he was being played for an ass-clown by Raniere.

Mr. Lucas was lampooned on Frank Report for his curious subservience to Keith Raniere who seems to be in obvious control of his girlfriend, Diana Lim.

Lucas has a curious subservience to Keith Raniere who seems to be in control of his girlfriend, Diana Lim.





Lucas [r] is a member of the High Council of the Society of Protectors. Diana [l] is a DOS slave. This means that both of their thinking is subordinate to the superior mind of the Vanguard [c]. He will do the thinking for both of them.

A DOS slave [l] lets her Vanguard [c] know she has followed his orders and brought her boyfriend [lower r] back into SOP.

A DOS slave [l] lets her Vanguard [c] know she has followed his orders and brought her boyfriend [lower r] back into SOP.

I had reason to be fairly savage with Lucas. He was the man (if you could call him that) who led Vancouver Nxivm after Sarah Edmondson left and most decent people left also, horrified by the branding. He stood by his Vanguard despite the fact that he knew he was trying to get Sarah and Jen Kobelt arrested for doing nothing more than whistleblowing on the horrific group.





This sniveling, oversized worm continued to defend the group that branded women on their pubic area and collected blackmail-worthy material to coerce them into servitude.

So, I got personal with Lucas.

I told the story about how some eight years ago Lucas was a big man after he got together with Nxivm member Diana Lim. They lived together and how she felt the warmth a woman feels for her first true love.

Lucas, however, took Society of Protector classes and learned from its founder, Keith Alan Raniere, that he was meant to be polygamous. He broke off with Diana, about four years ago.

At first, Diana cried. Lucas was cool. He told her she would get along fine without him. He was going to find every pussy he could and ejaculate as good as a Raniere.

But Lucas was no Raniere. He could find no woman willing to let him be mini-Vanguard.

Lucas Roberts is a sniveling coward. Beware of him.

He wanted to be like the Vanguard.

Diana Lim is said to have given material against herself that Keith Raniere can use to blackmail her. Is this why she sought Lucas Roberts and took him back? When you are dealing with Keith Raniere, anything is possible. If it is perverse enough, anything is probable.

Lucas broke up with Diana. She was crestfallen at first.

After Diana was gone awhile and Lucas couldn’t get his share of pussy, he realized just how good he had it with Diana. He tried to get her back. He begged, pleaded, cajoled, sniveled. He implored. He beseeched. He crawled like a worm.

She told him to mooch along. She had found the man she always wanted. His name was Keith Alan Raniere. She joined DOS, a secret women’s empowerment sorority and got her pussy branded with Raniere’s initials. Diana became a DOS slave, like her sister, Leah, who was under Rosa Laura Junco, a first line slave master.

SOP men are supposed to be hard-bodied, steely-eyed men with a dashing spirit who can command a harem. Lucas was none of these.

When Diana would not take him back, he cried. Sources said he wet his pillow (and sometimes his pajamas) almost nightly over his missing Diana.





Lucas Roberts' friends say there were 'tears on his pillow' when Diana would not take him back.

Lucas Roberts’ friends say there were ‘tears on his pillow’ when Diana would not take him back.

But Lucas continued to be a staunch devotee of Keith Raniere. He was certain that if he just took enough courses he could learn what it would take to be like the real Vanguard and have a flock of women.

He paid literally hundreds of thousands of dollars for NXIVM courses. He spent his whole life savings and went into debt. By the time Raniere was arrested, he owed more than $100,000 for courses.

In order to make money to pay for his classes (with a little left over for living expenses), Lucas operated a computer fix-it business where he makes house calls to fix Mac computers. His business is called MacInHome.

But his unhappiness was great – because Diana would not come back.

And when this writer was exposing DOS, and Nxivm members were leaving in droves, and the Vancouver center was about to close, Lucas was thinking about leaving and joining the others who left. He hated to think about how his friend Sarah Edmondson was branded and abused. How Clare Bronfman was trying to put her in jail.

He was wavering. And told this to the High Rank of Nxivm.

It was then that Diana, who had moved to Montreal, suddenly called him and decided to come back.

“What I believe,” said one insider, “is that Lucas was the only ‘semi-man’ left standing after every honest man left SOP. The High Rank of NXIVM had to try to keep Lucas and they kept him through his former lover. Raniere ordered Diana to pretend she wanted to get back with Lucas. She was a DOS slave and had to do what she was ordered. She called Lucas up and said she wanted to go back to him. No, she would not live with him. She was in Montreal, but if he behaved, they would get back together. He was delighted. She told him he had to remain with NXIVM and lead SOP or all bets were off.”

Lucas stayed with Nxivm and became the leader of Vancouver Nxivm and rose to become a member of the High Council of SOP – under James Del Negro – and, to this day, stands behind Keith Raniere.

Of course, I am not sure what his MacInHome customers think about Lucas’ strange support of a cult that brands and blackmails women, but he doesn’t seem to care.

This is what Lucas Roberts says on his business website about Executive Success Programs [Nxivm].

Our CEO Lucas Roberts has been involved in Executive Success Programs since July of 2009. He did an interview for ESP and it’s online now. Enjoy!

IT and Executive Success Programs: A Great Match

One of Executive Success Programs’ greatest strengths is the diversity of its coaching team. Lucas Roberts holds many roles: he’s a self-proclaimed tech nerd and an entrepreneur, as well as a regional executive and professional coach with ESP. In this interview, Lucas discusses why his work as a coach is so meaningful to him, and what he’s working to achieve with the company.

In addition to your work with ESP, what else do you do for a living?

I’m the owner of Macinhome, an Apple-specialized IT consulting firm based in Vancouver, British Columbia. We help people achieve their goals and change the world faster using kick ass Mac gear.

What’s changed in your life since you began coaching with ESP?

I feel good in my skin. I’m moving my life and my projects forward in ways I feel really good about. I’ve always had trouble moving projects forward in my life—even as far back as elementary school assignments. Since working on my emotional resources and motivation using ESP tools, I’ve been able to crack that mystery and begin thriving. The coolest thing is that consistent striving is actually easier than not pushing at all, and I’m enjoying the journey more than ever. This is new and fantastic—money couldn’t buy that.

What do you hope to build with ESP?

I love helping people bust through their biggest blocks and limitations so they can take huge steps forward in their business. I mean really breaking new ground in their most lofty and scary goals. Perhaps more importantly: I want those same people to feel like they can really be themselves—their best version of themselves—and live a life that’s extraordinary while doing it. I want to share our vision with business and world leaders—I want to fly around the world, meet with influential people and invite them to work with us to build a better world together.

What has it taken to continue to strengthen yourself and the Vancouver team?

I’ve spent the past year learning how to be a leader in an often very humbling and failure-heavy way. In other words, just getting in there and doing it. I’ve also been pushing to build better, more humane relationships with the Vancouver community. For example, I call one coach every day to just connect with them, see where they’re at in life, and help them if I can. The work I’ve done with ESP and some of the other NXIVM companies has helped tremendously as well: I’ve built a whole new understanding of being a leader, and being able to see and deal with my effects more clearly. I always thought leaders weren’t allowed to fail, especially not in public. I’ve since learned that it’s more about how you fail—failing joyfully—and getting up again. This alone has completely shifted my relationship with everyone I lead, making it okay for everyone to experiment, strive, fail, learn and grow.

How does being an IT technologist relate to working with ESP’s tech?

I love the overlap between ESP coaching and Macinhome. For instance, I used ESP’s tools to work through my fears around expression on camera and created a YouTube channel that I’m really proud of (and I collaborated with Kenrick Block, whom I met through ESP). We got our first client from Facebook paid marketing with this video.

As an ESP coach, I’m building muscles of compassion, precise and flexible thinking, holding people accountable to the things they say they want, and helping people learn about themselves by getting through their limitations.

I’m seeing more and more the results of doing these things in my company and with our clients: Our clients feel heard and understood. They get what they want, even when they don’t yet know what they want, and they’re open about what’s working for them and what isn’t. They’re comfortable giving honest feedback on the value they got —or didn’t get— from our work, which helps us to constantly calibrate and improve things. By being more flexible and adaptable, we’re making more money, they’re getting better results, and they’re much happier working with us.

Our consultants are constantly trying new things and expanding their abilities. We have a culture of learning and improvement, where failure is encouraged and joking around is the norm —all while getting great results and moving projects forward. Best of all, we have fun!

If someone told me seven years ago (before joining ESP) that becoming more compassionate and sensitive to where people are at would make my company more successful, I would’ve scoffed at the idea. Boy, was I wrong.

***

Photo of a Society of Protectors meeting believed to be taken before the revelations of DOS came out.

Secret meeting of the Society of Protectors.