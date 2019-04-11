Allison Mack sings for NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere on his birthday

Now that Allison Mack is singing for the feds and against Keith Alan Raniere, I thought it would be nice to see Allison sing for Keith Raniere on his 56th birthday, August 26, 2016.

The place is the auditorium at Silver Bay YMCA on the banks of Lake George, in the Adirondacks. The occasion was Vanguard Week, the 10-day celebration of his nativity. (Note: Vanguard Week has been canceled for 2019).

I believe I posted this video before, but it is certainly worth watching again, now that Allison has seen the light about her Vanguard.

Note back up singers Mark Hildreth and Siobhan Hotaling. They are part of an acapella group called Simply Human – a Keith Raniere managed group.

Download AllisonMackCriesOnStage.mp4

Screenshots of Mack crying on stage:

Though she wept for Keith Raniere, he seems to have lost interest in the aging actress.

Allison with Raniere's singing group Simply Human

Allison Mack, wearing the same white dress, sings on her Vanguard's birthday, August 26, 2016. Her Vanguard is in the audience.

Attorney Neil Glazer and his team of attorneys represent some 80 Nxivm plaintiffs who are suing Nxivm leaders and Allison, though broke or nearly broke, is prominently and repeatedly mentioned in the lawsuit as a defendant.

Allison Mack sings for her Vanguard. Is it in the same dress that Michele Hatchette wore to announce the suspension of their dancing?

Simply Human performs on stage - at Vanguard Week - with Allison Mack and Siobhan Hotaling as lead singers for Raniere's birthday August 26, 2016

Allison Mack with the a capella singing group Simply Human

Allison Mack performs with the a capella singing group Simply Human.

Viva Executive Success!