Part 1: Canaprobe civil lawsuit may inform FBI about Bronfman – Raniere crimes against US federal judges

Here is a timeline.

2008

Sisters Clare and Sara Bronfman retain Canada Inc. DBA Canaprobe Group, a Montreal private investigation firm, to “investigate individuals and obtain financial documents”.

The sisters were “concerned that some people” may “cause significant harm to their interests,” they said later in a lawsuit.

Clare and Sara Bronfman paid Canaprobe $878,168.44 for services between 2008 and 2011.

Richard Marier, the owner of Canaprobe, subcontracted some of the work to a former Ontario police officer Cullen Johnson, and his wife, Elaine White.

Clare Bronfman [left] with her sister Sara Bronfman-Igtet.

April 2009: While Clare and Sara Bronfman sat on stage and listened to the Dalai Lama speak on compassion, they were awaiting the results of their likely illegal request of Canaprobe to sweep the bank accounts their enemies.

November 2009

The Toronto Star reveals that Mr. Johnson and wife, Elaine White, defrauded certain clients by creating fake banking and other financial statements.

March 2011

The Bronfman sisters are in US court in a civil case involving people Canaprobe investigated.

The Bronfmans sought affidavits from Canaprobe attesting to their findings from the investigations in order to submit them as evidence in the lawsuit. Canaprobe owner, Richard Marier, informs the Bronfmans that the information Canaprobe provided cannot be used in court, arguing these were documents meant for information purposes only, but the information is nevertheless reliable.

November 2013

The Bronfmans learn from Canaprobe that the information obtained from the independent investigators Cullen and White is unreliable, to the point that two of them were found guilty of falsifying bank records and financial information to defraud clients.

The couple provided reports to Canaprobe for the Bronfmans. In those reports were forged bank statements that falsely attributed money to individuals targeted by the Bronfmans for investigation.

January 2014

Cullen Johnson and Elaine White are sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison in the United States for fraud. The couple was found guilty of having repeatedly created fake bank statements of money hidden abroad.

PI’s Elaine White and Cullen Johnson were convicted of creating phony financial documents for their clients. They were hired by Clare and Sara Bronfman to spy on federal judges and others. Johnson died in prison.

Fraud upon fraud: PI’s Elaine White and Cullen Johnson were accused of creating phony documents in response to a possible criminal request by Clare Bronfman to illegally spy on federal judges and others.

March 2014

Bronfman sisters sue Canaprobe for reimbursement of the fees paid ($ 878,168.44.] Christine Provencher of Fasken Martineau DuMoulin

After accepting a substantial donation said to be $1 million from Clare and Sara Bronfman, The Dalai Lama presents their Christlike Vanguard with a white scarf costing $20.

April 2009: The Dalai Lama, after calling upon Keith Raniere to be transparent, he gives hims the Tibetan white scarf of the beginner in spirituality.

LLP is retained by the Bronfmans to represent them.

Pierre Boivin of Kugler Kandestin represented Mr. Marier.

February 2015

Bronfmans claim an additional $ 50,000 (in addition to the $878,168.44) for disturbances, inconveniences, additional sums paid to other investigators and damages caused in their claim.

Bronfmans claim they lost a civil lawsuit because of the false information provided. It is beleived they addeed another $1 million to their claim.

Canaprobe claims it informed the Bronfmans since 2009 of the accuracy problems in the reports produced by the Ontario couple. The two sisters deny this statement.

The precise targets of this investigation are kept sealed in the Bronfman lawsuit.

Feb. 24, 2015

Kristin Keeffe writes an email to NXIVM lawyers Pam Nichols and Steve Coffey. She sends a copy to Nancy Salzman, Loretta Garza, Marianna Fernandez, Camilla Fernandez, Clare Bronfman, Steve Ose and others warning them about their potential complicity in criminal acts. Among the crimes she alleges are the unlawful attempt of Clare Brongman to use a Canadian firm to spy on US citizens including federal judges.

Subject: The unfortunate realities…

Dear Pam and Steve,

… You should know that I had forwarded all the Canaprobe transactions to a third party gmail account for safe keeping as they came in…. Barbara Bouchey already knows about Canaprobe, she turned over in discovery an invoice to Clare from Canaprobe stating “Rick Ross bank sweep” (among other line items) in the Ross litigation.

I am guessing Clare never disclosed to either of you the depths she went to, as directed by Keith, to obtain financial records for leverage against every potential anti- NX party. This included getting records for every Judge in every NX related case. Cavanaugh, Falk, Sharpe, Treece, Macevoy, Littlefield, the Judge in the O’Hara criminal case, the USPTO officials who denied the NX patent for Rational Inquiry, Chuck Shumer, the Suttons, Rick Ross, Peter Skolnick, The World Jewish Congress, Rabbi Israel Singer, Steve Herbits, Jim Odato, George Hearst, Rex Smith, Steve Forbes, Her Father, and the list goes on and on….

September 21, 2015

Albany Times Union reports: Legal papers: NXIVM officials probed finances of 6 federal judges, Senator Schumer, others

The Times Union reported:

… [F]ormer NXIVM insider, Kristin M. Keeffe, said that Seagrams heiress Clare W. Bronfman, who oversees NXIVM’s operations, ordered the financial probes at the direction of Raniere, 55. The six judges whose financial records Keeffe alleges were analyzed have all presided over cases involving NXIVM or its perceived adversaries and critics.

The allegations by Keeffe, 45, are outlined in emails attributed to her that were filed recently in Albany County Court in a case involving Barbara J. Bouchey, a financial adviser and former NXIVM executive board member charged with hacking into the corporation’s computer system. Bouchey has pleaded not guilty and is fighting the computer trespass charge, which her attorneys said is baseless. {the criminal charges were dismissed against Bouchey]…

The judges whose financial records that Keeffe claims were targeted include four federal judges in Albany: U.S. District Chief Judge Gary L. Sharpe; U.S. Magistrate Randolph F. Treece; U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert E. Littlefield Jr., and U.S. Senior Judge Thomas J. McAvoy. The judges all have presided over cases in which NXIVM was a party or had an interest in the litigation. Keeffe did not say in her email when the alleged searches took place.

Keeffe alleges the corporation also conducted financial research on two federal judges in New Jersey: U.S. District Judge Dennis M. Cavanaugh and U.S. Magistrate Mark Falk, both of whom have presided over a pending lawsuit filed in 2006 by NXIVM against Rick Ross, a self-described cult tracker. ….

In her email, Keeffe alleged that a small Canadian investigative firm, Canaprobe, was hired to conduct a “bank sweep” on Ross….

Keeffe, in the email attributed to her in Albany County Court files, claims that NXIVM also obtained the financial records of George R. Hearst III, publisher and CEO of the Times Union; Rex Smith, the newspaper’s editor and vice president, and James M. Odato, a former Times Union reporter who wrote numerous stories about NXIVM.

2016

Cullen Johnson, 67, of Keswick, dies of cancer in a North Carolina prison. Elaine White is scheduled to be released in January 2018.

***

Part two of Canapobe will cover the details of who and why the Bronfmans ordered illegal searches of bank records…. Stay tuned.

Here are some links:

https://www.canlii.org/fr/qc/qccs/doc/2015/2015qccs2621/2015qccs2621.html#par4

http://www.lapresse.ca/actualites/justice-et-faits-divers/actualites-judiciaires/201601/17/01-4940887-deux-soeurs-bronfman-poursuivent-une-firme-denquete-de-montreal.php

https://www.canlii.org/fr/qc/qccs/doc/2016/2016qccs5930/2016qccs5930.html?searchUrlHash=AAAAAQAJY2FufXByb2JlAAAAAAE&resultIndex=1



