Incredible Albany Times Union expose: Law enforcement has fielded NXIVM complaints for years No indication multiple agencies ever launched deep probes of self-help organization!

No indication multiple agencies ever launched deep probes of self-help organization

The headline tells the story.

Brendan Lyons is finishing the job Jim Odato started and this time Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman will be hard pressed to perjure and bribe their way out of it.

Front page in the print edition.

A six minute snippet of a recorded conversation between Kristin Keeffe and Barbara Bouchey reveals Kristin laying out multiple crimes of Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman.

This ought to get the FBI and NYS Attorney General finally interested in investigating decades of continuous crimes.

Without sounding melodramatic, this story might be the game changer. It spells out numerous areas of crimes that are likely ongoing . Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman have been committing criminal acts for years, while they use her enormous wealth to crush their opponents and turn their innocent opponents into indicted defendants.

Click here to read the Times Union story.

No indication multiple agencies ever launched deep probes of self-help organization