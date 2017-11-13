His bio says he was worth $50 million, yet Raniere faced foreclosure, stiffed credit cards, a student loan, and homeowner fees for his Flintlock Lane home

John Tighe

Was John Tighe framed?

John Tighe is believed to still be in federal prison, having been sentenced to 70 months in June 2015.

His sentence followed a guilty plea deal and an admission to having child porn on his computer.

The case against Mr. Tighe, to me, is suspicious as I related in an earlier post. I am that, according to sources, such as The Innocence Project, it is not uncommon for people facing virtual life sentences to take a plea to something they did not do. The Innocence Project found 10 percent of convicts they got released from prison had taken a plea deal that landed them in prison because they faced much longer sentences if they lost at trial.

John Tighe was facing 20 years. Rather then go to trial, he took a plea deal for five years and 10 months. His computer was seized for alleged computer trespassing, Months later, child porn was discovered on his confiscated computer. There were so many irregularities in the way NXIVM’s attorneys communicated with the prosecution and the investigator for the New York State Police, that one has to wonder if somehow Keith Raniere is behind the existence and discovery of child porn on John Tighe’s computer.

At the very least, even if Mr. Tighe is guilty, it is ironic. Tighe may have had child porn on his computer, but Keith Raniere actually raped children.

In any event, John Tighe was a blogger who, like me, chose to cover Keith Raniere. His style was different than mine, but he broke a lot of stories, and had a lot of sources.

After he was arrested, his blog went down – off line.

A few of his posts were captured by archive.org and some readers preserved other posts and sent some to me. One of these was originally posted on August 25, 2011.

John posted legal documents [posted below] concerning Keith Raniere. Namely, that he was being sued by creditors: Two unpaid charge cards, unpaid homeowner’s association fees, unpaid student loans, and a mortgage foreclosure on his home at 3 Flintlock Lane in Half Moon, New York.

The purport of this is that it contrasts sharply with his claims of ethics, and with his claims of wealth found on his website: http://www.keithraniere.com/

As an entrepreneur, Keith Raniere transformed a five-person organization into a corporation of nearly 400,000 in a mere two years. His company, Consumers’ Buyline, Inc., was responsible for an estimated one billion dollars in product and service sales in its second full year of business and was featured on the American Spotlight. A millionaire at the age of thirty, Keith Raniere was worth $50 million only two years later.

Keith Raniere ca. 1992, the time he was to later claim he was worth $50 million.

Keith Raniere was born on August 26, 1960. If his bio is true, he would have been a millionaire in 1990-1991 and in 1992-93, he was worth $50 million.

Yet, in 1996, four years after he claimed [on his bio] that he had a net worth of $50 million, the Knox Woods Homeowner’s Association sued and won a $600 judgment for unpaid association fees against him and Karen Unterreiner for their home at 3 Flintlock Lane in Half Moon, New York.

Now, what kind of person that has the money, is so shitty that they don’t pay the homeowner’s fees they agreed to pay when they bought the house? He did not fight the case, or raise any objection. He just did not pay and when called to court, he didn’t show.

But that was the least of it: This man, who said he was worth $50 million, was having his house foreclosed by Cohoes Bank, in October 1996.

In 1987, Keith and Karen Unterreiner bought 3 Flintlock Lane. The original note and mortgage was a modest $81,000. He promised to pay the bank each month and, sometime in the mid 1990s [when he was worth $50 million] he stiffed them.

Cohoes Bank began a foreclosure action, in 1996, to take his home. He or Karen must have raised up the money for he did not lose his home, but I find it curious that he did not make his mortgage payments, after coming out of his wealth building period.

In 2000, he was sued for not paying a credit card in his name. First Select said Keith charged nearly $9,000 but did not pay.

By 2005, Keith Raniere was again sued for not paying Household Bank for a retail charge card. He ran up the bill but never paid it, they claimed in court. Household Bank got a judgement against Keith for $21,000 in November 2005.

There is also a tax warrant that claims Keith owed $41,000 to New York State and back in February 1990, six months short of his 30th birthday, the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation sued him for $905 for the balance of his student loans.

As John Tighe noted on his blog:

Keith Raniere; Scientist, mathematician, philosopher, entrepreneur, educator, inventor and author Keith Raniere has devoted his life to studying human weakness and preying on their vulnerabilities. Behold the most ETHICAL MAN IN THE WORLD KEITH RANIERE

Here are the court records.

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