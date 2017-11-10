Outraged neighbor: ‘It’s time for the NY AG or the FBI to step in’ … before it’s too late

Jim Hones led 900 followers to a hasty death.

Jim Jones led 900 followers to death.

Vanguard

Keith Raniere AKA Vanguard has been reckless with the health and well being of his followers.

An outraged neighbor writes: I’ve been following the story since the Times Union Series in 2012 but was aware of NXIVM long before.

It is time for the NY AG or the FBI to step in. Keith has been escalating in his sadistic behavior. It should not take a Jim Jones or David Koresh type incident or the loss of life via suicide or any other method to move in on Keith, et al.

Robert Mueller was able to get an indictment on Paul Manafort in less than 150 days. This should be an easy investigation.

And for those residents of Know Woods who have rental properties, be careful who you lease to. It is well known if you sublet to NXIVM or one of their shells, your property will decrease in value. They are not known for taking care of their properties. Just look at 1-3 Flintlock; short of the new landscaping on the side of #1, the three linked townhomes look run down on the outside compared to the other townhomes there.

for many years he lived on Flintlock Lane in Knox Woods.

For many years Keith Raniere lived on Flintlock Lane in Knox Woods.