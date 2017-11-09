Keith Raniere

21 Oregon Trail

Waterford, New York 12188

Hi Keith,

The publicity part of the work is well underway, and I want to thank you for hiring me to be your publicist. I know you fired me in 2008 [after I recovered $26 million in assets you were trying to steal from the Bronfman sisters] but you were kind enough to keep me engaged in the work, by ordering Clare Bronfman to perjure herself to get me indicted.

I hope you agree I had a role in getting you the publicity you desired, and, just like you said you wanted it: accurate and honest media coverage.

As I see it, we are running about a month behind Harvey Weinstein, but will soon surpass him in overall media attention. He was better known; it takes time to catch up; but, Keith, please remember, you are coming on the world stage rather suddenly, rather like a white hot iron when it touches the skin.

Just like Harvey Weinstein, we are heading toward the denouement. Harvey is expected to be indicted next week. For you, the shift away from creepy cult leader to target of law enforcement with co-conspirators, victims, and the heroic few who busted away, and worked to put you down, is here now.

You are going from weird to criminal. Your indictment, along with Clare Bronfman’s, should be coming soon. Be patient. All good things take time.

I hope you two will enjoy your indictments as much as you salivated over seeing others indicted. You may recall when you first hired me, you wanted to give me bonuses if I would help get Toni Natalie, Joseph O’Hara and Rick Ross indicted.

You may recall I refused, and said you should concentrate on self-help teachings and positive press. You chose to ignore me. You said “justice and ethics demand their indictments.”

Now, I see you were right – not about Toni, Rick or Joe, but “justice and ethics” demand your indictment. The public will soon be seeing yours and Clare’s indictments, if I err not.

As you say, “He who has the most joy, wins.”

Frank Parlato

PS: Let me know if you have any other assignments for me, Keith; this one’s almost finished.





Not a real photo of Keith Raniere but his soon-to-be future reality.. Prison

Vanguard under guard



