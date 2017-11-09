ESP members: Preserve your evidence; law enforcement will need it!

As the law enforcement aspect heats up, the importance of preserving evidence is now of vital concern.





Every potential witness in the law enforcement investigation needs good information regarding security for their computer, mobile device, and online accounts.





Given the propensity of Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman for hacking and planting malware and spyware on computers and cell phones – and their vast resources, which allow them to hire experts in those fields – an abundance of caution among my readers and contacts is called for and perhaps urgent.





If you are cooperating with authorities, you may be asked to relax or modify some of your security, in which case you should use your best judgment and don’t hesitate to express concerns, ask questions and ask for assistance.





Lastly — I want to put the word out that everyone needs to preserve evidence and information about anything that involves NXIVM, Executive Success Programs (ESP), Keith Raniere and every member of his evil enterprise.





Do not destroy evidence!





For those who are somewhere between being targets, subjects and possible people who might turn state evidence and get a deal to stay out of jail, do not destroy evidence!





For those of you still with Keith Raniere and who know you have committed financial crimes or other crimes (Think Karen Unterreiner etc.0, do not destroy evidence! Not even if Keith Raniere, Nancy Salzman, Clare Bronfman, Lauren Salzman or any other member of the High Rank asks you to do so. Do not destroy evidence!





For some of you, destroying evidence might be a bigger crime than any you have committed to date.



