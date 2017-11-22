Paladino: All Aboard the 2020 Gillibandwagon

Carl Paladino, former candidate for New York governor and co-chairman of the New York State committee to elect Donald Trump, sent this to me and others on his email list.

I think it may be interesting to readers because Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand:

1. Has become one of the most outspoken women on the subject of sexual harassment. She publicly said it would have been “an appropriate response” for Bill Clinton to resign after the Monica Lewinsky scandal. She told the New York Times: “Things have changed today, and I think under those circumstances, there should be a very different reaction.”

2. Her father, Douglas Rutnik, once worked for NXIVM for four months in 2004 as an attorney, consultant and lobbyist He resigned, according to a source familiar with the matter, because he suspected illegal activities connected with Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman.

3. Mr. Rutnik was sued and settled with NXIVM in 2006. The settlement required him to refund NXIVM the entire earnings he had received from the cult: $100,000.

4. According to Nancy Salzman, Mr. Rutnik “…did not work other than to sexually harass me and try to have sex with me.” That allegation was never proven in court and, given the litigation history of NXIVM, is likely fabricated.

5. The sexual harassment of Keith Raniere is ongoing and is not a fabrication.

6. Keith Raniere operates his abusive cult in Sen. Gillibrand’s hometown of Albany.

7. While Sen. Gillibrand has had much to say about Bill Clinton and others. she has been silent on Keith Raniere.

Mr. Paladino writes:

In one of the most blatantly political statements in recent memory, Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is finally jumping on the “denounce Bill Clinton” bandwagon ahead of a 2020 presidential campaign.

Mr. Paladino included the following images in his email:

While she was happy to accept Bill Clinton’s help then later ‘fearlessly’ denounce him, it remains to be seen if Sen. Gillibrand will have anything to say about her hometown cult that attacked her father with [false?] allegations of sexual harassment while viciously brutalizing women in her hometown of Albany, New York.