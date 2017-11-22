Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s ‘out your pig but don’t touch my pig’; out front on DC sex harassment: silent on Raniere in hometown Albany

Nice to see US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand getting more out front on the subject of sexual harassment. Wonder why she’s had absolutely nothing to say about the branding of women in her own backyard…?





https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/21/podcasts/the-daily/kirsten-gillibrand-sexual-harassment-congress.html?emc=edit_ne_20171121&nl=evening-briefing&nlid=77288447&te=1





Either she has a bad memory or she really knows how to ethically lie as good as Keith Raniere.

Fight? How about in your own backyard?





Kirsten Gillibrand, a US Senator from New York, hails from Albany. The women-abusing blackmail and branding cult led by Keith Raniere operates in Albany.





Should Sen. Gillibrand call on federal investigators to look into the shocking allegations leveled against Keith Raniere.





But let us remember that due process in law is important. In US Law, people are innocent until proven guilty.





To view some of the media reports on this topic click here:





He created a cult disguised as a self help coaching group. He turned that into a sex cult and most reports are his main interest has been in women. Yet reports have surfaced that he has had affairs with boys and young men. A Frank Report correspondent has a photo of Keith in drag which is to be published at the appropriate time.





Four months after the Frank Report.





Another story:

Odd Enough: What is NXIVM? Inside this sex slave cult with terrifying allegations of abuse





Pulse.com

Finally something interesting from The Knife Media:











