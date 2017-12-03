NXIVM members risk prison if they lie to law enforcement or destroy, tamper with evidence

[Disclaimer: I am not a lawyer and the information contained below is not intended nor does it constitute legal advice.]

What happened to retired US Army General Michael Flynn could easily happen to NXIVM loyalists. They might choose to lie to law enforcement.

It has been reported that NXIVM is under investigation. It is reasonable to conclude from this “data” that law enforcement agents have been assigned and are involved in the case.

It is equally reasonable to conclude that NXIVM students will do what they are well trained to do: Lie.

If law enforcement agents come to visit, as they often do – in teams, and without an appointment – the normal NXIVM recourse to lying could come with consequences.

Making false statements to a federal agent is a federal crime: Section 1001 of Title 18 of the United States Code. It prohibits making fraudulent statements, or concealing information, even by mere denial, to a federal agent. That agent might be from the FBI, Homeland Security, the IRS or any other federal agency.

Don’t lie, falsify, conceal, or cover up, or scheme with one another, or create any false writing or document knowing it’s false, fictitious, or fraudulent. If you do, and you get caught, you can be imprisoned for five years.

If the law enforcement agent is from New York State, such as the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and if there is no federal agent present, you can still be charged for lying under New York State Penal law: S 195.05 Obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, which can mean up to one year in jail.

Since some NXIVM members are trained in the ‘ethical’ destruction of evidence, in addition to training in ‘ethical’ lying to keep secrets, these might find themselves running afoul of US Code 1519.

Karen Unterreiner, Ben Myers, Michelle Salzman, Jimmy Del Negro, Kathy Russell, Karen Abney, Rosa Laura Junco, Loretta Garza and others, take note: “Whoever knowingly alters, destroys, mutilates, conceals, covers up, falsifies, or makes a false entry in any record, document, or tangible object with the intent to impede, obstruct, or influence the investigation ..shall be … imprisoned not more than 20 years.”

That includes adding false entries to computers or scrubbing them, dropping them in the Hudson River or altering them in any way to not reflect the truth.





Then there is New York State penal law 215.40. A person is guilty of tampering with evidence when the person “knowingly makes, devises or prepares false physical evidence, or b) produces or offers such evidence at such a proceeding knowing it to be false’ or knowing evidence might be used, “suppresses it by any act of concealment, alteration or destruction.”

Tampering with evidence is a class E felony, punishable by up to four years in prison.

What this suggests is that when law enforcement comes calling, you should not lie. You have the right to retain an attorney. You are not required to speak to law enforcement. But if you choose to speak, tell the truth.

If you have not yet destroyed evidence, do not do so now. If you have destroyed or tampered with evidence, consult an attorney.

DO NOT use an attorney recommended by Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman, Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, Sara Bronfman-Igtet, Emiliano Salinas, Alex Betancourt, or Karen Unterreiner – even if they offer to pay for your attorney.

You need not tell anyone in NXIVM that you are consulting an attorney. Find an independent criminal lawyer familiar with federal and state criminal law including white collar crime. If you can’t find any that are available in your area (which, given the number of potential defendants in this case, is quite possible), contact me – and I will provide you with the names of several attorneys who are not conflicted out.

Many of you who may have committed crimes on behalf of NXIVM may also be victims. Your lawyer may be able to tell you the extent of your criminal jeopardy and help you avoid prosecution in exchange for forthright testimony and cooperation with the investigation.

Your Vanguard has left the USA. This is not a coincidence.

Those who act intelligently will more likely be spared a great deal of grief and a good deal of punishment. You may later look back on this month, December 2017, as the most critical month of your life. Do not waste another moment.

Rat Vanguard.

Hey members, I went to down to Mexico to build up the mission down there. Nothing to worry about, Your Vanguard, your “co-founder”, has got it covered. Sit tight with the other “co founder”, Nancy Salzman.

No one is claiming the FBI is not competent in the EDNY. But it is curious that the FBI only raided two houses in the massive investigation into NXIVM. The New York State Police, however, raided three houses in the minuscule and ultimately dismissed computer trespassing case against Joe O'Hara, John Tighe, and Toni Natalie.