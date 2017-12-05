Information on the UK branch of Rainbow Cultural Garden LTD. can be found by searching public records on https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/09353064





Uncovering details about private companies and whether they move assets around the world to evade taxes is not always easy, but in any company involving Keith Raniere it is reasonable to assume tax evasion is occurring.





In the case of Rainbow Cultural Garden, the registered officers, Lamb and Armitage, plus the address of 10 Saville Court in Bristol, is a clue.





Andrew Robert Armitage, Andrew Richard Lamb and Saule Voluckyte are or were directors of Rainbow Cultural Garden. All have the same address: 10 Saville Court, Saville Place, Clifton, Bristol, United Kingdom, BS8 4EJ.





They are not the owners, or involved in the operation of the company in any way. Yet they are listed as directors. These are also registered for dozens of other companies which suggest that it is nothing but a shell – an address of convenience for foreign owners – and that no actual business happens there.





Also see https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/09353064/persons-with-significant-control





The companies that control Rainbow are of interest:





The Trustees Of The Capital International Trust with a Swiss address. (Pfadhagstrasse 28a, Wallisellench-8304, Zurich, Switzerland) but incorporated in the infamous offshore tax haven of the Seychelles.





and





Events For Humanity Inc., a Delaware Corp. (Raniere-linked 2017/06/24/aging-harem-kathy-russell )





The phone number for Rainbow Garden’s operations in London goes through to a switchboard whose operator have never heard of them. And the address is rented offices in London.





Their registered address is actually in a different city, Bristol.





But they are still active according to FB and Companies House, which is where all companies have to register in the UK.





The lawyer for the company appears to be Mischon de Reya, of Kingway, London.





It is known that Sara Bronfman is the owner and perhaps thanks to the guidance of Keith Raniere, the company, like those that Raniere controls in the USA is hopelessly enmeshed in tax evasion and other crimes of obfuscation and concealment.





Keith Raniere was an East Coast Judo Champion he said

Keith Raniere says he is working to find methods to build a ‘more noble civilization.’ Rainbow Cultural Garden may be one of these methods.

Basit Igtet and Sara Bronfman with their first-born child.

Grooming the next generation: The baby is marked for future DOS. Of course she won’t be branded until she is older. Her father Basit Igtet and mother Sara Bronfman are supporters of Keith Raniere whose newest women’s program is to brand daughters on their pubic region with a hot iron, scarring his initials, K R.

Meantime, the child is part of Raniere’s dangerous experiment on sociopathy and incoherence called Rainbow CULT-ural Garden.