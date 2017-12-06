Rainbow Light? Is Rosa Laura Junco out there “pimping” and “criming” for Raniere?

Check it out:

https://www.corporationwiki.com/Texas/Austin/rosa-laura-junco-de-la-vega/103912808.aspx#companies

Ethicart is inactive, but Rainbow Light (is it connected to Rainbow Cultural Garden?) appears to have been used to advertise on Myvisajobs.com for visa job hunters.





Ethical Science Foundation also advertised on myvisajobs.com







NameStatusIncorporatedKey PeopleRole

Rainbow Light

Active

2011

3

Director

Ethicart, LLC

Inactive

2012

2

Manager

Connections for Rosa De La Vega

A connection is made when two people are officers, directors, or otherwise associated with the same company. Rosa has three known connections and has the most companies in common with Adrianna Catelazo.

1

Adrianna Catelazo

1

Cecilia Salinas Occelli

1

Rosa Laura Junco





It has been said that a great deal of visa fraud occurred via Rainbow Cultural Garden and the so-called Multicultural Diversity Specialists.

Were these shell companies recruitment entities?

Rosa Laura Junco is a willing participant in the exploitation of the women of DOS.

Rosa Laura Junco is a DOS slave. She has a pod of female slaves under her. But what is her role in Rainbow Light?

The mansion of Rosa Laura Junco may be the scene of many clandestine meetings. He husband might beware of Emiliano coming by the back door.

Rosa Laura Junco trained Mexican teenage girls the secret teachings of Keith Raniere in her mansion in Clifton Park.



