NYS AG reportedly interested in branding and other Raniere crimes; Don’t be late; turn state’s evidence now
Keith Raniere AKA Vanguard.
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The New York Post has broken the story about Catherine Oxenberg’s meeting with prosecutors at the New York State Attorney General’s office over concerns about her daughter, India Oxenberg.
Catherine said she is convinced India is a victim of blackmail and other crimes committed by Keith Raniere.
Page Six columnist Richard Johnson has the story today in the New York Post.
The Attorney General’s office confirmed the meeting.
Mr. Johnson writes:
“Schneiderman’s prosecutors believe the strongest case against Nxivm could be based on the women who claim they were held down and branded against their will, leaving Raniere’s initials permanently scarred below their bikini line….
“Gov. Cuomo’s office announced last month that it is reviewing why state officials have been slow to investigate complaints by former members of the cult.”
Richard Johnson is more than a reporter at the New York Post -- he is a celebrity journalist - and one of America's favorites in that broad and imprecise field called gossip journalism.
Richard Johnson spent a quarter century turning the New York Post’s Page Six column into America’s premier tabloid gossip column. In the last 10 days, he’s written twice about the NXIVM sex cult of Keith Raniere.
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Catherine Oxenberg
Catherine Oxenberg was quoted in the Post’s Page 6 story: “Some people have said this is a voluntary sorority. The women I have spoken to tell a far different story. Coercion is not voluntary. Extortion is not voluntary. Blackmail is not voluntary.”
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For law enforcement officials seeking to make an arrest:
– Mr. Raniere resides at 21 Oregon Trail in Clifton Park, NY
– Dr. Danielle Roberts lives at 7 Grant Hill in Clifton Park, NY
– Lauren Salzman lives at 21 Lape Road in Clifton Park, NY
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It is important to note there is more crime than what occurred on the hot-iron branding table of Dr. Roberts. There are many conspiracy and financial crimes that should be investigated.
The harvest will be plentiful.
A short list of crimes I believe have been committed by Bronfman-Raniere:
Larceny By Extortion
Assault
Conspiracy to Commit Assault
Sexually Motivated Felony
Money Laundering
Blackmail
Bulk Cash Smuggling
Fraud and Misuse of Visas
Tax Evasion
Conspiracy to Defraud the United States
Immigration Fraud
Visa Fraud
Marriage Fraud
Bringing in and Harboring Aliens
Human Trafficking
Wire Fraud
Identify Theft
Evidence Tampering
Tampering with Eitnesses
Retaliation Against Witnesses, Victims and Informants
Kidnapping
Unlawful Imprisonment
RICO
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Get a lawyer
For those who may have been co-conspirators with Mr. Raniere or Clare Bronfman – or ordered to do some crime, to open some bank account you had no control of, or to sign your name as president of some shell corporation – it might be advisable to retain an attorney.
If you know of a crime, and many of you do, and if you knowingly participated in such crimes [think Karen Unterreiner, Kathy Russell, Karen Abney, Ben Meyers, Michelle Salzman, Shelly Tarzia, James Del Negro, Esther Carlson Chiappone, etc.], don’t wait until it is too late.
If you are forthright about disclosing the truth about crimes that Mr. Raniere and Ms. Bronfman persuaded you to commit, it is not unheard of to obtain immunity from prosecution in return for candid and truthful testimony.
Ask yourself, before deciding to turn state evidence: Would Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman be willing to go to jail for you?
It is a well known law enforcement truism that the early informant gets the breaks.
Don’t be the fool that comes a day late and misses the bus.