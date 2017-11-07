Frank Report to shift focus on Law Enforcement and Media support to cover Raniere-Bronfman crimes

Tomorrow things change at Frank Report.

In the past, Frank Report has served to inform people about DOS and how Keith Raniere operates. I broke the story about DOS on June 4, 2017.

In the past, the audience has been largely members and ex-members of NXIVM and their families and friends. I am told reports I posted served to deprogram some and prevent others from being branded.

Some people may recall, in July, I predicted a big surprise for NXIVM. I initially thought it would occur around V-Week in late August.

In mid-October, the New York Times, The Albany Times Union and 100 other media outlets validated the truth of my reporting: Women were being branded and blackmailed.

Now it’s November. The whole world knows. But the story is ongoing. The media has been utilizing Frank Report to get information. Rather than spend [literally] hours every day communicating to journalists all over the world, I am going to post essential information on Frank Report.

In addition, the site will have information about crimes, with evidence, committed by Raniere, Clare Bronfman and their company, NXIVM.

I expect to break the story of the investigation and arrest of Keith Raniere.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office has been given documents published on Frank Report to review potential crimes committed by Raniere-Bronfman and associates. This will be reported in the New York Post tomorrow.

In addition, the US Attorney’s Office and FBI are reading the Frank Report. It seems they do not miss a single post, as I have reason to know.

I have evidence about crimes from various sources which I have not yet published. I am going to present complete information about all the crimes so it goes on the record.

I am also going to update the list of who has been branded, who gave collateral, and how it was likely obtained.

I predicted a surprise for Keith by the end of summer. It came three weeks late with a burst of worldwide press.

I am predicting another surprise: law enforcement is coming to Keith Raniere’s doorstep at 21 Oregon Trail. It might happen before the end of the year.

When Keith Raniere hired me in 2007, it was to bring out the truth about him, he said. I am fulfilling that obligation. Stay tuned, it’s about to get lively in NXIVM Village.