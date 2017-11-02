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Ethical Science Foundation tax returns; 2008- 2015; Bronfman contributes $750,000 for human experiments

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Frank Parlato
Contribution made by Clare Bronfman to the Ethical Science Foundation in 2007

Contribution made by Clare Bronfman to the Ethical Science Foundation in 2010Contribution made by Clare Bronfman to the Ethical Science Foundation in 2010

At the core of the human fright experiments performed by Dr. Brandon Porter is a not for profit called The Ethical Science Foundation. It seems to be funded by Clare Bronfman.

Clare Bronfman’s foundation acquired more than $145,000 worth of computers, medical equipment and brain-activity monitors.

To view IRS 990 returns, click on year.  200720082009201020112012201320142015,

Clare Bronfman is listed as trustee / officers / directors for The Ethical Science Foundation.

Contributions made by Clare Bronfman to the Ethical Science Foundation 2008 (as per tax returns)

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Contributions

The initial contribution seems to be $250,000

2008:   15,000

2009:   35,000

            25,000  by Sara

2010:   93,000

2011: 129,000

2012: 103,500

2013: 221,005

2014: 132,000

2015:   30,000


Total contributions from 2008-2015 : $758,505 by Clare

                                                                    $25,000 by Sara


In addition to sponsoring immigrants’ education, other expenses per the filed Form 990s include some evidence of possible immigration fraud.

A story in the Times Union: State scrutinizing research of doctor associated with NXIVM 

Doctor’s experiment calls attention to standards, oversight