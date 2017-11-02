Ethical Science Foundation tax returns; 2008- 2015; Bronfman contributes $750,000 for human experiments
Contribution made by Clare Bronfman to the Ethical Science Foundation in 2010
At the core of the human fright experiments performed by Dr. Brandon Porter is a not for profit called The Ethical Science Foundation. It seems to be funded by Clare Bronfman.
Clare Bronfman’s foundation acquired more than $145,000 worth of computers, medical equipment and brain-activity monitors.
To view IRS 990 returns, click on year. 2007. 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015,
Clare Bronfman is listed as trustee / officers / directors for The Ethical Science Foundation.
Contributions made by Clare Bronfman to the Ethical Science Foundation 2008 (as per tax returns)
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Contributions
The initial contribution seems to be $250,000
2008: 15,000
2009: 35,000
25,000 by Sara
2010: 93,000
2011: 129,000
2012: 103,500
2013: 221,005
2014: 132,000
2015: 30,000
Total contributions from 2008-2015 : $758,505 by Clare
$25,000 by Sara
In addition to sponsoring immigrants’ education, other expenses per the filed Form 990s include some evidence of possible immigration fraud.