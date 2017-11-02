Ethical Science Foundation tax returns; 2008- 2015; Bronfman contributes $750,000 for human experiments

Contribution made by Clare Bronfman to the Ethical Science Foundation in 2010

At the core of the human fright experiments performed by Dr. Brandon Porter is a not for profit called The Ethical Science Foundation. It seems to be funded by Clare Bronfman.

Clare Bronfman’s foundation acquired more than $145,000 worth of computers, medical equipment and brain-activity monitors.

To view IRS 990 returns, click on year. 2007. 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015,

Clare Bronfman is listed as trustee / officers / directors for The Ethical Science Foundation.

Contributions made by Clare Bronfman to the Ethical Science Foundation 2008 (as per tax returns)

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Contributions

The initial contribution seems to be $250,000

2008: 15,000

2009: 35,000

25,000 by Sara

2010: 93,000

2011: 129,000

2012: 103,500

2013: 221,005

2014: 132,000

2015: 30,000





Total contributions from 2008-2015 : $758,505 by Clare

$25,000 by Sara





In addition to sponsoring immigrants’ education, other expenses per the filed Form 990s include some evidence of possible immigration fraud.

A story in the Times Union: State scrutinizing research of doctor associated with NXIVM

Doctor’s experiment calls attention to standards, oversight





