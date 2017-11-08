Reader: For Espians who committed crimes: ‘Cut a Deal Now!’

A Wise Reader comments:

Word to those who have left NXIVM.

If you in any way participated in any illegal activity within NXIVM such as bringing cash across the boarder while returning from a trip from Mexico or going to Albany for an intensive, opening a bank account for NXIVM that they then used to pay commission, nannies, house cleaning for the upper leadership, driving the rainbow garden nannies around, helping to imprison NXIVM members, computer tampering, going through someone’s mail, helping to prepare false evidence, lying on court documents or in court, plotting against Raniere’s so called suppressive to have them falsely brought up on charges, imprisoned or killed, the list is endless,

Find a good criminal attorney and go cut a deal NOW. There are only going to be a few of these available.

If they have to come find you because someone rolled over on you, you’re going to pay the price.