Multilingual Rainbow Cultural Garden experiment created by cross-eyed man who can speak only one language; his followers call it genius

What a genius -- Rainbow Cultural Garden is the brainchild of Keith Raniere.

The children’s teaching program called Rainbow Cultural Garden is based on the wisdom of teaching children seven languages. It is the brainchild of Keith Raniere who only speaks one language. The fact that Mr. Raniere is severely cross eyed may have impaired his own ability to read, understand and learn foreign languages.

In a previous article I wrote that Keith Raniere’s Rainbow Cultural Garden is based on his theory that teaching children foreign languages increases their brain power.

Mr. Raniere himself does not speak any foreign languages and speaks only English.

Oer his plan, seven strangers come into a home and speak in seven foreign languages to a child for 90 hours a week. Parents pay $120,000 per year for this service.

The foreign speakers, who also babysit the children, are called “Multi-Cultural Development Specialists” [MDS]. At 90 hours per week, they are with the child almost every waking hour.

This is an advantage for jet setting parents who can absent themselves from their children, knowing they are being cared for by the Rainbow MDSs.

Parents are encouraged never to talk to their child when an MDS is present so the child imbibes the foreign language being spoken.

The seven foreign languages are Spanish, English, Mandarin, Arabic, Hindi, Russian, German and Japanese.

MDSs are paid $10-$15 per hour. There is a one hour training session provided to an MDS by a Rainbow administrator before an MDS begins teaching children.

An MDS is strongly discouraged from talking to parents, or disclosing any of the inner workings of Rainbow Cultural Garden to parents.

This is said to generate tension between administrators and parents.

Rainbow does non standardized measurements of whether a child understands some foreign words and if the child can use those words in conversation.

DOS slave Rosa Laura Junco and her husband, Luis Montes, have two children in the Rainbow program, ages two and 4.

Alex Betancourt, who is gay, had twin boys that a surrogate birthed for him. His nearly two year old twins are in the Rainbow program.

Sarah Bronfman, who is married to Libyan Baset Igtet, has a daughter in the program. She reportedly brings her MDSs with her when she travels.

Edgar Boone and his wife, Vanessa Sahagún, have four children in the program. Ms. Sahagun is reportedly a DOS member. It is reported the couple got a discount for their triplets and are only paying $200,000 per year for all four children.

Dr. Brandon Porter and his wife, Janie, had two children in Rainbow. Sources say his income is faltering and may not be able to continue the costly Rainbow program. Dr. Porter conducts human experiments on women for Mr. Raniere.

DOS slaves Monica Duran, Sahajo Haertel and Cami Fernandez, were Rainbow MDS.

There is a Rainbow Cultural Garden Center in Monterrey and Mexico City where children are pooled together. Esther Chiappone‘s son, Theodore, is an MDS in Monterrey. He speaks English to children.

Carola Garza runs and owns the Monterrey center and has her own child in attendance.

A few issues that Raniere and his followers never want to discuss about their Rainbow Cultural Garden operation:

– Rainbow Cultural Garden is not licensed as a school by New York State.

– Rainbow Cultural Garden is not licensed as a daycare center by New York State.

– None of the MDSs are licensed to be teachers.

– None of the MDSs are licensed to be day care providers.

– No qualified research scientist is overseeing the experiment to determine if it is helping or harming the children.

– Some of the MDS are said to be in the United States illegally – and are subject to deportation at any minute.

One other interesting note: If the “school operates for 90 hours per week – and there are seven MDSs – and only one MDS is on-site at a time – then each of the MDSs works about 13 hours per week. That means they earn somewhere between $130 and $195 per week for their Rainbow Cultural Garden work. Not a lot to live on.