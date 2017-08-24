Source: V-Week replaces Silver Bay Internet with ESP Server to monitor V-Week attendees, find leakers to Frank Report

According to a source, organizers of Vanguard Week have installed their own internet server and wi-fi system to provide online access for attendees.

Users are given a password and they log on through an Executive Success Program server that has been especially installed for V-Week.

It is not clear if V-Week organizers required Silver Bay Resort to disable their internet service to ensure attendees use the ESP server.

Clare Bronfman is in charge of operations. And it is her IT team that is said to have installed and managed the server. Organizers of V-Week say this switch in servers was done to provide better internet service at Silver Bay.

A source familiar with Keith Raniere, who prefers to be called by his self-given title of Vanguard, says the substitution of servers was done to monitor internet activity of Mr. Raniere’s followers.

For several months, Mr. Raniere has instructed team leaders to tell followers not to log on to Frank Report. Students are told the site publishes falsehoods about Mr. Raniere. Reading it can cause a student’s “internal representation” of Mr. Raniere to be destroyed or damaged.

Mr. Raniere and Miss Bronfman are said to be concerned about moles in their organization. Mr. Raniere operates his companies with a high degree of secrecy.

Having his own server monitor internet usage at V-Week might provide Mr Raniere with an opportunity to find out who is leaking information to Frank Report.

Sources say, much of the inner workings of Mr. Raniere’s secretive organizations have already been leaked.

Miss Bronfman is no stranger to computer hacking. She was accused of hacking into her father’s computer by using a phishing email so she could spy on him on behalf of Mr. Raniere.

More than 400 people have left Mr. Raniere and his organizations in recent months after revelations that appeared on Frank Report that alleged Mr. Raniere created a secret group of women who are branded on their pubic region with his initials and are required to give blackmail material to Mr. Raniere which he can use to destroy their lives if they reveal the secrets of the group and its branding practices.

This year’s Vanguard Week attendance is estimated to be between 100 and 150.

Clare Bronfman, who some want to hail and proclaim as "Legatus", may replace Prefect in the hierarchy of worship just as she did in the hierarchy of the ESP business.

Clare Bronfman reportedly deployed IT men to monitor internet use at Vanguard Week. She wants to know who is telling Frank Report truthful information about Vanguard, so she can sue and use her superior wealth to bankrupt them. If possible, she may try to put them in prison on perjured criminal complaints. Miss Bronfman may not be adverse to hacking into a computer either.

Last year about 400 people attended V Week.

V-Week may present a best last opportunity for Mr. Raniere to monitor followers’ internet activity. When they are home, they live in various locales and use different servers. Gathered at V-Week, they are in one location. If required to use his servers, it may be possible for Mr. Raniere to monitor followers’ online activities, determine who, if any, are moles, and possibly hack into his followers’ computers to glean pertinent information which he can use as collateral for future blackmail.

Those at V-Week who normally leak information to Frank Report from home are advised to go into the town of Silver Bay before sending any emails. It also might be advisable not to log on to Frank Report while on campus, but read the Frank Report from town.

The other possibility to get messages out is to use one of the carrier pigeons that the Frank Report has arranged to be all over the Silver Bay resort during V-Week. Just watch out for those damn archers (Vanguard was an Olympic-level archer in Kindergarten – and won 4 gold medals under an assumed name. Really! You can even look it up in the Mongolian edition of the Guinness Book of World Records for 1965).