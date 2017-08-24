It may be the end of Keith Raniere reign as we know him.

Eight [8] coaches and proctors in the Executive Success Programs Center in Monterrey, Mexico have quit in the last few days because they learned about the female branding and blackmail scheme called DOS.

A major announcement will made shortly.

Monterrey is Mexico’s third-largest metropolitan area. The Monterrey Center is the second oldest ESP Center – and was founded shortly after the Center in Albany.

Omar Boone and Jimena Garza, the co-Directors of the Monterrey Center, are still holding fast to the organization. Sources say that Jimena Garza is a member of DOS and was branded on her pubic region with the initials of Keith Raniere.

But all around the cuckold couple [Boone and Garza], their coaches and proctors are leaving in disgust.

There were about 125 members in Monterrey. With the sudden departure of eight coaches and proctors, everyone is asking “Why did they leave?”

And they’re being told to visit Frank Report, which will now feature posts in both English and Spanish.

Sources in Monterrey told Frank Report the collapse began when Jimena Garza started approaching women to give collateral so they could become members of DOS.

Six women gave collateral and became members of DOS. Each of the six were asked to find other women to join DOS.

One woman who was approached became frightened at the idea of uploading graphic nude pictures of herself to person or persons unknown.

She started asking questions.

Someone pointed her to the Frank Report. She was horrified and relieved she did not give collateral. She approached the woman who invited her into DOS. She was told not to speak to others. She went ahead and spoke with others. These, in turn, spoke with others. Monterrey ESPians studied the posts on Frank Report.

They contacted ESP people they knew in the USA. They confirmed it was true.

Coaches and proctors from Monterrey made more inquiries. Some contacted me.

They resigned. They are now considering how to make sure no more Mexican women get branded – and ensure that everyone in Mexico knows the truth about whats’ going on in ESP.

The Monterrey Center is not dead and buried yet. There are seven women in it who have given collateral, some without their husband’s knowledge. They are trying to cover up the shit storm and hoping it will blow over and no one will find out that Keith Raniere has nude pictures of them.

A number of coaches and proctors are being told everything on the Frank Report is “fake news” – and as of this moment, they are still with Monterrey. An estimated 20 Coaches and Proctors remain. More than half of those are said to be seriously concerned.

But everyone is asking questions. More resignations are expected in the next 24 hours.

Because of the emerging fallout in Monterrey, the ESP center in Leon has been infected with news of DOS. People there have also been directed to read the Frank Report. Several members in Leon are said to be deeply troubled.

ESP leaders at Vanguard Week are said to be considering who they can dispatch to lie their way out of this. Lauren Salzman failed badly when she tried to lie to the ESPians in San Francisco and Los Angeles – and Clare Bronfman failed in Vancouver. All of those Centers collapsed.

As news spreads of human branding, cuckolding and blackmail, it has a way of de-programming people.

Frank Report will publish the names of the coaches and proctors who are staying and those who are leaving.

At the moment, I am respecting the privacy of the eight individuals who had the courage to leave to allow them to inform their families. Some of them have been in ESP for more than a decade and staked much of their credibility and reputation on the ESP teachings.

They are feeling betrayed.

In addition to ESP’s Ethos program and regular intensives, the Monterrey Center hosts salsa-dancing workshops, movies and outdoor adventure trips.

But there will be a lot less dancing going on in the next few days.

Jimena Garza Davila: This dedicated slave-woman of DOS has her own slave pod. She fulfilled her enrollment commitment of six slaves and some of her slaves enrolled slaves themselves. She opened the Monterrey ESP Center and married Mr. Raniere’s disciple-servant, the cuckold Omar Boone. Mr. Raniere’s initials are said to be branded on Ms. Garza’s pubic region.

Jimena Garza Davila: This dedicated slave-woman of DOS has her own slave pod. She fulfilled her enrollment commitment of six slaves and some of her slaves enrolled slaves themselves. She opened the Monterrey ESP Center and married Mr. Raniere’s disciple-servant, the cuckold Omar Boone. Mr. Raniere’s initials are said to be branded on Ms. Garza’s pubic region.

¡BREAKING NEWS!

ESP de Monterrey comienza a derrumbarse como ocho procuradores [8] y coches dejar de fumar!

Puede ser el final de reinado de Keith Raniere como lo sabemos.

Ocho [8] entrenadores y procuradores en el centro de programas de éxito de ejecutivo en Monterrey han dejado en los últimos días porque aprendieron sobre el esquema de marca y chantaje femenino llamado DOS.

Pronto hará un anuncio importante.

Monterrey es la tercera mayor área metropolitana de México. El centro de Monterrey es el segundo centro más antiguo de ESP – fue fundada poco después el centro en Albany.

Omar Boone y Jimena Garza, los codirectores del centro de Monterrey, todavía sostienen a la organización. Fuentes dicen que Jimena Garza es miembro de DOS y fue calificado en su área púbica con las iniciales de Keith Raniere.

Pero alrededor de la pareja cuckold [Boone y Garza], sus entrenadores y procuradores están dejando en repugnancia.

Había unos 125 miembros en Monterrey. Con la repentina salida de ocho entrenadores y procuradores, todo el mundo está pidiendo “Why que dejaron? ”

Y ellos se dicen que consulte el informe de Frank, que será ahora función de entradas en inglés y español.

Fuentes en Monterrey a Frank Report el colapso comenzó cuando Jimena Garza comenzó a acercarse a las mujeres para dar garantías para que podrían convertirse en miembros de DOS.

Seis mujeres le dio garantías y se convirtieron en miembros de DOS. Cada uno de los seis se les pidió encontrar a otras mujeres a unirse a DOS..

Una mujer que se acercó se asustó ante la idea de subir gráficos fotos desnudas a la persona o personas desconocidas.

Empezó a hacer preguntas.

Alguien le señaló que el informe de Frank. Ella se horrorizó y aliviado no dio garantías. Ella se acercó a la mujer que invitó a DOS. Se le dijo no a hablar a los demás. Se adelantó y habló con los demás. Estos, a su vez, hablaban con los demás. Monterrey Espians estudió los postes sobre el informe de Frank.

Contactaron a personas ESP sabían en los Estados Unidos. Confirmó que era cierto.

Entrenadores y procuradores de Monterrey hizo averiguaciones más. Algunos me con.

Renunció. Ahora están pensando cómo hacer seguro no mexicano más mujeres consigue marca – y asegúrese de que todos en México Conozca la verdad sobre pasando de cuál es en ESP.

El centro de Monterrey aún no está muerto y enterrado.

Hay siete mujeres en lo que han dado garantías, algunos sin conocimiento de su marido. Están tratando de encubrir la tormenta de mierda y con la esperanza de soplará y nadie se enterará que Keith Raniere tiene fotos de ellos.

Un número de entrenadores y procuradores se cuentan todo sobre el informe de Frank es “fake news”- y a partir de este momento, son todavía con Monterrey. Un estimado 20 entrenadores y procuradores permanecen. Más de la mitad de las personas dice que son seriamente afectados.

Pero todo el mundo está haciendo preguntas. Se esperan más renuncias en las próximas 24 horas.

Debido a las consecuencias emergentes en Monterrey, el centro de ESP en León ha sido infectado con la noticia de DOS. Personas se han dirigido también a leer el informe de Frank. Varios miembros en León se dice que son profundamente preocupado.

Líderes de la ESP en la semana de vanguardia se dicen que ser teniendo en cuenta que puede enviar a salir de esto. Lauren Salzman no mal cuando ella trató de mentir a las ESPians en San Francisco y Los Ángeles – y Clare Bronfman falló en Vancouver. Todos los centros se derrumbaron.

Como noticias extensiones de marca humano, infidelidad y chantaje, tiene una manera de la gente de programación.

Frank Report publicará los nombres de los entrenadores y procuradores que se quedan y los que salen.

Por el momento, yo estoy respetando la privacidad de las personas de ocho que tuvo el coraje de dejar para que puedan informar a sus familias. Algunos de ellos han sido en ESP para más de una década y apostado gran parte de su credibilidad y su reputación en las enseñanzas de ESP.

Ellos se sienten traicionados.

Además de ESP programa de Ethos y regulares intensivos, el centro de Monterrey organiza talleres de baile de salsa, películas y viajes de aventura al aire libre.

Pero será mucho menos bailando sucede en los próximos días.

Jimena Garza Davila: This dedicated slave-woman of DOS has her own slave pod. She fulfilled her enrollment commitment of six slaves and some of her slaves enrolled slaves themselves. She opened the Monterrey ESP Center and married Mr. Raniere’s disciple-servant, the cuckold Omar Boone. Mr. Raniere’s initials are said to be branded on Ms. Garza’s pubic region.

Davila Jimena Garza: Esta esclava dedicada de DOS tiene su propia cápsula de esclavo. Ella cumplió su compromiso de inscripción de seis esclavos y algunos de sus esclavos inscribieron esclavos ellos mismos. Abrió el centro de ESP de Monterrey y había casado a discípulo-siervo de Sr. Raniere, el cuckold Omar Boone. Iniciales del Sr. Raniere se dicen que se marca en la región pubiana de la Sra. Garza