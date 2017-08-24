Reader: Clare Bronfman Fails At Everything

Clare Bronfman is the financial strength behind Keith Raniere.

A reader commented:

Clare Bronfman fails at everything she does. The irony is she believes she is superior to everyone in NXIVM. She thinks she is the most noble, hardworking, ethical, producer. Clare lives in a world of delusion. She is so narcissistic, her megalomania makes it impossible for her to interact with reality.

Her reality is she has zero measurable results.

Clare’s stats –

– Dropped out of high school.

Clare Bronfman 2017 – Spent $4 million a year training to be an equestrian, flying horses around the world and paying a band of servants. Failed to make the Olympic team. Quit the sport.

– Joined ESP with her sister, Sara, and failed to keep her father Edgar Bronfman Sr. enrolled by her example. He left disgusted by the conduct of Nancy Salzman and Keith Raniere and Clare’s behavior regarding them. He referred to NXIVM as “a cult” to Forbes Magazine.

– Invested in the commodities market through Keith Raniere – lost $65 Million.

– Invested in the California real estate market through Keith Raniere – lost $26 million.

– Spent $8 million suing the partners, Keith’s former best friend, in the real estate venture – won a judgement that was noncollectable.

– Failed to develop the properties.

– Invested $5 million to sue Joe O’Hara for $2 million. Won a judgement that was noncollectable. Total loss approx. $7 million.

– Sponsored and ran the A Cappella Innovations festival at the Egg Performing Arts Center in Albany. Festival – which collapsed when invited music groups revolted over the invasive cult practices forced on them and the lack of credibility of the judges.

Despite her wealth, Clare Bronfman has succeeded at little.

– Joined the NXIVM Executive Board and became its litigation manager. Invested $20 million in a new round of litigation against NXIVM enemies Rick Ross, Morris and Rochelle Sutton, Barbara Bouchey, Toni Natalie, Joe O’Hara, Jim Odato, Suzanna Andrews, and Metroland Magazine. Lost all the cases.

– Created, sponsored, and ran The World Ethical Foundations Consortium’ inaugural event, built around the Dalai Lama. The Dalai Lama cancelled his attendance.

– Created, sponsored, and ran the WEFC hosting of the Dalai Lama at the Palace Theatre in Albany. The event lost money. The Dalai Lama declared Keith Raniere needed to be investigated. The relationship with the Dalai Lama collapsed shortly after when it was exposed Clare’s sister was sleeping with the Dalai Lama’s event coordinator, Lama Tenzin.

– Attempted to commit crimes by spending $1 million to get financial records on various NXIVM enemies, judges, and reporters from a private investigator in Canada. The investigator made up phony records.

– Instituted a harassing lawsuit against Frank Parlato, then lied to federal prosecutors to have him indicted. Result = Creation of the Frank Report, and the exposure of all of Clare’s secrets, Keith Raniere’s conduct, and the inner realities of DOS.

Result = 10s of millions of dollars of negative publicity for Clare, the NXIVM leadership, and all the NXIVM related entities.

Result = likely destruction of Allison Mack’s career.

Result = inability to enroll new people into Executive Success Programs, Jness, and SOP trainings, the only NXIVM entities that generate revenue.

– Presently serves as VP of Operations for all of NXIVM’s companies. Fails to get any of the companies taxes paid. Fails to pay commissions or trainer fees accurately or on time. Fails to maintain morale. Fails to retain staff and students in an ongoing manner. 100s have left disgusted feeling harmed.

No one should feel intimidated by Clare Bronfman. She is a born loser. Don’t let her megalomania deceive you from evaluating the data of her reality.

Clare will never succeed going against Sarah Edmondson.

Clare Bronfman poses.

Clare Bronfman with her employee Nicki Clyne. The government has searched the sinister one's email account.

Clare Bronfman with her employee, Nicki Clyne

Clare Bronfman with smiley faced supporters.

Clare Bronfman with smiley-faced supporters.