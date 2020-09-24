More Neat New Photos of Raniere With Followers – Including His First Time Meeting With Allison Mack

This is a red-letter day for readers who crave more of the Vanguard, Keith Alan Raniere, now lodged at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York awaiting sentencing.

Today, we have Part 6 in our series – of wonderful pictures of Vanguard and his followers.

Most of the pictures are screenshots from HBO’s “The Vow”, a 9-episode documentary series about Nxivm, which airs on HBO on Sunday nights at 10 pm. Learn more about it on HBO’s website. But some are pictures not shown on “The Vow”, which readers will also likely enjoy.

My previous posts of rare and new pictures are to be found here:

Part 1: See Never Before Published Photos of Raniere, Salzman, Mack and Bronfman; Via HBO’s The Vow

Part 2: More New Pictures of Nxivm Including the Dalai Lama With Nancy Salzman

Part 3: More Great New Nxivm Pictures From the Vow on HBO – Mostly of the Vanguard Himself

Part 4: More Neat Unseen Photos of Nxivm, the Vanguard and His Prefect

Part 5: More Very Neat Pictures of Vanguard and His Nxivm Culties

Allison Mack with the ailing Pamela Cafrtiz

Allison Mack with her head on the ailing Pam Cafritz’s shoulder.

Allison was to take over for Pam in finding women for Raniere to have sex with. Perhaps because Allison had less skill in being a wing woman for Keith, she had to employ the use of blackmail material [collateral] on some of the women in order for them to agree to sleep with Keith.

It landed him in prison. She is expected to be sentenced to prison time later this year or early next year.

At V-Week, Monica Duran, Pam Cafrtiz, Nancy Salzman, and Keith Raniere on his birthday

Those were the days for Keith, when everyone worshipped him. He had a 10-day birthday celebration – and spent much of his time frolicking with young ladies who he sought to make his slaves.

Back row is Clare Webb Bronfman, soon to be sentenced for her work for Raniere, Alejandro Alex Betancourt, a wealthy trust fund baby, whose father was a high-level accountant – Alex ran the Mexico City Nxivm – and the Prefect, Nancy Salzman.

Sarah Edmondson [l] – and the last three on the right: Allison Mack, Mark Hildreth, and Kristin Kreuk.

Nancy -[l] with some, presumably, Nxivm women.

Brian Elliot Marc Elliot

Orange and Yellow Sash teachers of Nxivm and a couple of white sashes. Yellow designated Coaches and Orange designated Proctors.

Nancy Salzman with some happy Nxians

The group waiting for Keith Alan Raniere

Keith Raniere

Keith Raniere, the Vanguard.

He soon found that selling nonsense and half-baked philosophy and self-help notions stolen from other teachers and companies was easier than selling real products. He also noticed that attractive women were easier to bed when they thought of him as a guru as opposed to a businessman.

He is facing life in prison for his leadership of Nxivm and the crimes he committed as its leader.

Keith Raniere claimed to sleep for only two hours per night. That was probably true since he slept about 7 hours during the day.

Keith Raniere with his longtime partner Pam Cafritz. She died in 2016.

Keith Alan Raniere with long time harem member and wing woman, Pam Cafritz

He was not bashful being photographed with Pam in what some might think of as endearing poses

Keith Raniere and Pam Cafritz had a special relationship - indeed - Pam was his pimp woman.

Keith Raniere & the late Pam Cafritz

Here is one of the earliest photos I have seen of Pam and Keith. He first met her on a skiing trip and persuaded her to break up with her fiance and come live with him as a member of his harem. When she died, she left him $8 million.

More Pam and Keith.

Keith basked in the adulation of his followers.

And he did their thinking for them.

Keith Raniere

He prescribed their diet and rest for them – making sure they remained skinny and sleep-deprived.

One of the secrets of his volleyball playing is that it was conducted late at night and was perfect for aiding in his sleep-deprivation plans. After long intensives that started at 7 am, he [or the women], he would insist that serious students come watch him play volleyball at 1 am - if they were serious about learning - and then, of course, they would have to be back at the intensive at 7 am the next morning. But they got the privilege of actually seeing and being with the Vanguard.

Because he slept all day, he was wide awake for late-night volleyball. The women who attended the games – mostly to watch and be seen to be in attendance – were dead tired for they were up all day taking classes or working for Nxivm.

Here he is with Allison Mack on what is believed to be the first time they met.

Little did she know then that this monster would ruin her career and her life.

Allison Mack meeting Keith Raniere for the first time; November 2006

But Allison came to believe in her Vanguard and would do anything he told her – including finding him women to have sex with him and threesomes with the both of them.

Allison Mack met Keith Raniere with a little help from Clare Bronfman