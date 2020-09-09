More New Pictures of Nxivm Including the Dalai Lama With Nancy Salzman

“The Vow” is a nine-episode documentary series on Nxivm and appears on HBO on Sunday nights.
It is described: The Vow is an American true crime documentary series revolving around the cult NXIVM and its leader Keith Raniere which premiered on August 23, 2020 on HBO.
First episode date: August 23, 2020
Genre: Television documentary
I have screenshot a few photos from the first three episodes of “The Vow”, for our Nxivm fans who love to see never before seen pictures of our Vanguard, our Prefect, and other worthies of the wondrous cult that has received so much publicity in recent years, starting, I might add, with my stories appearing in the
Keith understood how to con people like nobody many people ever knew before. He made them feel he was interested in their welfare.
Here is a young Mark Vicente with the Vanguard, Keith Alan Raniere, sometime soon after he met him.
Vanguard suffers from strabismus [cross eyed] which may have prevented him from seeing the world aright at times.
Evidently a character based on Keith Raniere was created by Nxivm talent.
The character’s name s Erk Einheart and he looks a lot like Keith. That’s because he is supposed to be Keith.
He claimed to be an athlete who rivaled Jim Thorpe, but unlike Thorpe who had ethical issues, and was no genius, Raniere had the ethics of Gandhi and the brain of Einstein – as well as being a superb athlete. In short, he sold himself as the world’s most perfect man.
Sometimes tubby looked a little less like an athlete and more like a garden gnome.
Not a real picture [this did not appear on the Vow] but an artist conception. Keith Raniere Garden Gnome may soon be for sale at Frank Report once I figure out how to make them. hopefully, in time for Christmas.
Here is Keith Raniere hitting the ball in volleyball and I am pretty sure the other players let him win most of the time.
No Nancy is not the mole – that is a quote from her and something else is the mole – probably your independent mind.
Doesn’t she look like is trying to hypnotize her students, since most of them did not see she was conning them?
Keith Alan Raniere enters Nancy Salzman’s house possibly seeking ‘wet kisses” something that he and she used to sign off in correspondence to one another. “Love and wet kisses.”
Prefect is teaching in her special way which includes touch – she likes to use NLP to trigger reactions.
Prefect teaching people to actually learn – to obey the Vanguard and her.
Tubby, who demanded his female lovers to be emaciated, is telling them that bad things were happening in the world. What he did not say was that he was causing it.
As taught by one corrupt asshole. ‘Compact Boy’ Keith Alan Raniere
What word salad looks like when drawn as a diagram.
Two demons, both of whom knew that they were lying to their followers and pretending to be divines when, in reality, each had their agenda to aggrandize themselves at the cost of their followers. Here they are scheming a plan to lie to followers. And the beauty of their relationship is they both knew the other was lying but they did not need to even wink or nod. Lying became their default position and they understood it without speaking.
Your Prefect
Kristin “I never saw nothing” Kreuk with Mark Vicente.
This is a spectacular moment and I thought these pictures might have been lost. Clare and Sara Bronfman announcing to their King [on his throne] that they were going to make a gift to him for scientific research for $20 million.
Unfortunately for them and Raniere, their daddy would not allow the gift. I think this was 2004. Late,r the two stupid heiresses found a way to get around their father and give Raniere more than $200 million, which was all lost.
Here the Dalai Lama and Nancy Salzman meet prior to his speech for Nxivm in May 2009 for which he was paid between one and two million dollars.
Dalai with Nancy and Sara Bronfman – who along with her sister did the paying. In fairness to the Dalai Lama – he is fighting the ruthless Chinese murderers and enslavers and needed the money. And he did WARN the audience that Raniere should be investigated!
Here is a rare shot of Sara Bronfman with Keith Raniere, when she was young and bedworthy for Raniere.
Allison Mack is at a Nxivm gathering telling of how her illustrious Vanguard made her a better person.
Here is the man who made her a better person – by landing her in prison so she could actually hopefully get away from him and become a better person in time.
The face of evil. He now resides in federal prison where he will likely remain for the rest of his life – and it is just where he belongs.
We will have more screenshots later – meantime readers are advised to watch “The Vow” to learn more about Nxivm.
