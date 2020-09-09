More New Pictures of Nxivm Including the Dalai Lama With Nancy Salzman

“The Vow” is a nine-episode documentary series on Nxivm and appears on HBO on Sunday nights.

You can learn more about it on HBO’s website

It is described: The Vow is an American true crime documentary series revolving around the cult NXIVM and its leader Keith Raniere which premiered on August 23, 2020 on HBO. Wikipedia”

First episode date: August 23, 2020

Genre: Television documentary

Anyone apparently can watch the first three episodes for free at flixtor.

I have screenshot a few photos from the first three episodes of “The Vow”, for our Nxivm fans who love to see never before seen pictures of our Vanguard, our Prefect, and other worthies of the wondrous cult that has received so much publicity in recent years, starting, I might add, with my stories appearing in the Frank Report.

Here are never before published [on Frank Report] Nxivm photos with my captions. Most of the pictures are from the archives of Mark Vicente who is the star of The Vow.

We will have more screenshots later – meantime readers are advised to watch “The Vow” to learn more about Nxivm.

