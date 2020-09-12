More Great New Nxivm Pictures From the Vow on HBO Part 3 – Mostly of the Vanguard Himself
September 12, 2020
Readers are in luck today – for we have another in our series – more wonderful pictures of our Vanguard and his followers, pictures that most of us have never seen before.
The pictures are screenshots from HBO’s the Vow, a 9-episode documentary series about Nxivm and the fight to take it down. The Vow appears on HBO on Sunday nights. You can learn more about it on HBO’s website
It is described: The Vow is an American true crime documentary series revolving around the cult NXIVM and its leader Keith Raniere which premiered on August 23, 2020 on HBO. Wikipedia”
Most of the pictures are from the archives of Mark Vicente, who is the star of The Vow. The other stars are his wonderful wife, Bonnie Piesse, the brave Sarah Edmondson, her formidable husband Anthony Ames, and Catherine Oxenberg who got into the fight to rescue her daughter India with notable success.
Much of the plot revolves around these people’s efforts, working together.
Other Nxivm favorites appear, including others who helped expose Nxivm such as Barbara Bouchey, Susan Dones and Toni Natalie.
I am told I make appearances in episodes #4 and #7. The 7th episode was filmed in part at my Niagara Falls home when Catherine came to work with me preparing the files for law enforcement. The dossier we created was the blueprint for the entire case. A comparison of the dossier made in Niagara Falls and the indictment will show marked similarities.
Our screenshots today are from the good old days of Nxivm, taken from old photos and films, that the directors use to show the inner workings of the Nxivm cult. This was when our Vanguard was in full bloom and our Prefect was happily convincing everyone of her lord’s greatness.
I understand Nancy has had a change of heart since those halcyon days.
Keith Alan Raniere in his volleyball attire. Some might have thought he was referring to society in general when he said “we have this very primitive culture,” He was more likely referring to Nxivm and his mindless followers.
The brilliant thinker.
In fairness to the Dalai Lama, he was aware of the allegations against Raniere and Nxivm.
At his lecture he said he heard “these allegations” of Raniere being an unethical person. And he advised the media to investigate and for Raniere and Salzman to be transparent.
It is typical of Nxivm that they brought a monk to Albany to help wangle the Dalai Lama’s endorsement. And the heiress who is paying for the Dalai Lama’s one million dollar plus fee, has sex with the monk who is supposed to arrange the matter. By the way, for those who don’t know, Tibetan monks are supposed to be celibate.
Sara Bronfman, Keith Alan Raniere and the Prefect at the airport, I am guessing to welcome the Dalai Lama.
They always deferred to him, treating him like a revered teacher who knew more than they did on every subject.
Fabulous article.
There was a flattering program on BBC World Service radio,about Dhonden Tenzin about a week ago, where he laughed and joked about being the ‘Disco Lama’ and his drink and drugs history.
He seems to be a complete degenerate.
Perfect for NXIVM.
You could probably find the program on the BBC website.
All the best Frank.