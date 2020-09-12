More Great New Nxivm Pictures From the Vow on HBO Part 3 – Mostly of the Vanguard Himself

September 12, 2020

Readers are in luck today – for we have another in our series – more wonderful pictures of our Vanguard and his followers, pictures that most of us have never seen before.

The pictures are screenshots from HBO’s the Vow, a 9-episode documentary series about Nxivm and the fight to take it down. The Vow appears on HBO on Sunday nights.  You can learn more about it on HBO’s website

It is described: The Vow is an American true crime documentary series revolving around the cult NXIVM and its leader Keith Raniere which premiered on August 23, 2020 on HBO. Wikipedia”
First episode date: August 23, 2020
Network: HBO
Genre: Television documentary
Executive producers: Jehane NoujaimKarim AmerMORE
Directors: Jehane NoujaimKarim Amer

Anyone can watch the first three episodes for free at flixtor.

Here are more never before published [on Frank Report] Nxivm photos with my captions.

Part 1: See Never Before Published Photos of Raniere, Salzman, Mack and Bronfman; Via HBO’s The Vow

Part 2 More New Pictures of Nxivm Including the Dalai Lama With Nancy Salzman

Most of the pictures are from the archives of Mark Vicente, who is the star of The Vow. The other stars are his wonderful wife, Bonnie Piesse, the brave Sarah Edmondson, her formidable husband Anthony Ames, and Catherine Oxenberg who got into the fight to rescue her daughter India with notable success.

Much of the plot revolves around these people’s efforts, working together.

Other Nxivm favorites appear, including others who helped expose Nxivm such as Barbara Bouchey, Susan Dones and Toni Natalie.

I am told I make appearances in episodes #4 and #7. The 7th episode was filmed in part at my Niagara Falls home when Catherine came to work with me preparing the files for law enforcement. The dossier we created was the blueprint for the entire case. A comparison of the dossier made in Niagara Falls and the indictment will show marked similarities.

Our screenshots today are from the good old days of Nxivm, taken from old photos and films, that the directors use to show the inner workings of the Nxivm cult. This was when our Vanguard was in full bloom and our Prefect was happily convincing everyone of her lord’s greatness.

I understand Nancy has had a change of heart since those halcyon days.

Keith Alan Raniere in his volleyball attire. Some might have thought he was referring to society in general when he said “we have this very primitive culture,” He was more likely referring to Nxivm and his mindless followers.

Keith Raniere in Nancy’s house. He was never shy about eating food – no diet restrictions for him. He made himself at home and Nancy was also always available to provide him with “hugs and wet kisses.”
Keith Raniere had everybody, including Mark Vicente, snowed that he was the world’s smartest man.

The brilliant thinker.

Who can comprehend what is on this lordly genius’ mind. Chances are it was which of his women he was going to allow to give him his next orgasm. He had a very interesting technique in love-making. He persuaded women that the highest result of their sex encounter with him is to have some of his semen — and hence the women all worked just to give him an orgasm.
Keith at Nancy’s house. His followers felt privileged to be in his august company.
Profile in Evil: Keith Alan Raniere
Here is an astounding photo – The Dalai Lama, Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman holding hands.

In fairness to the Dalai Lama, he was aware of the allegations against Raniere and Nxivm.

At his lecture he said he heard  “these allegations” of Raniere being an unethical person. And he advised the media to investigate and for Raniere and Salzman to be transparent.

What the Dalai Lama did not know is that his emissary Lama Dhonden Tenzin, who had come to Albany months before the Dalai Lama appeared, was having an affair with Sara Bronfman. Here he is with Keith Raniere and his secret lover Sara. 

It is typical of Nxivm that they brought a monk to Albany to help wangle the Dalai Lama’s endorsement. And the heiress who is paying for the Dalai Lama’s one million dollar plus fee, has sex with the monk who is supposed to arrange the matter. By the way, for those who don’t know, Tibetan monks are supposed to be celibate.

Sara Bronfman, Keith Alan Raniere and the Prefect at the airport, I am guessing to welcome the Dalai Lama.

I am pretty certain that Keith approved and perhaps suggested to Sara to begin a relationship with lover Lama. In short to seduce him.
The Dalai Lama with Prefect and Sara Bronfman. Keep in mind, those of you who are quick to criticize the Dalai Lama, he is fighting the ruthless Chinese Communists and that cost lots of money. He is outnumbered and outspent and the communists, who are America’s enemies too, seek to destroy him. The Dalai Lama took the Bronfman money because he needed it for the fight and he did warn the audience that Raniere and Salzman might be dishonest and asked the media to investigate.

Followers of the Vanguard can never get enough pictures of him. There must be something in the human spirit which makes people worship another for something they can’t find in themselves. Those who wished to worship Vanguard found him perfectly willing to be worshiped [while secretly laughing at them].

They always deferred to him, treating him like a revered teacher who knew more than they did on every subject.

If only they had known that his famous IQ test, proving he was the smartest man in the world, was a take home IQ test.
When Keith got out of Consumers’ Buyline, without criminal charges, he needed another scam. He became the Vanguard.
And instead of selling products as he did with Consumers’ Buyline, he sold bullshit.
He soon found that selling nonsense and half baked philosophy and self help notions stolen from other teachers and companies was easier than selling real products. He also noticed that attractive women were easier to bed when they thought of him as a guru as opposed to a businessman.
Because Keith Raniere is fundamentally lazy and never wants to work when he can have sex instead, he needed a competent workhorse, someone able to con people almost as well as he could and who could always be depended on to promote Raniere as god like. He selected Nancy Salzman and gave her the title “Prefect.”
Nancy takes notes from this exalted being – and will tell the students that Keith gave her the knowledge for her to teach, as if it was the most precious knowledge in the universe, knowing full well that he is a rascal and so is she.

 

Stay tuned for part 4


About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

Frank Report’s founder and lead writer Frank Parlato is one of the internet’s most acclaimed investigative journalists. His writing and investigations have helped expose major criminal organizations and scandals.

Frank’s work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, New York Post, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Rolling Stone, and more.

He is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of Artvoice, The Niagara Falls Reporter, Front Page and the South Buffalo News.

1 Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

  • Fabulous article.

    There was a flattering program on BBC World Service radio,about Dhonden Tenzin about a week ago, where he laughed and joked about being the ‘Disco Lama’ and his drink and drugs history.

    He seems to be a complete degenerate.

    Perfect for NXIVM.

    You could probably find the program on the BBC website.

    All the best Frank.

    Reply

About Frank Parlato

About Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Fox News, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, and more.

Frank Parlato was the lead investigator and coordinating producer of Investigation Discovery's 2 hour blockbuster special 'The Lost Women of NXIVM.'

Frank Report is dedicated to Frank's investigative journalism and the pursuit of truth.

Read more about Frank Report's mission.

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (716) 990-5740

Archives

%d bloggers like this: