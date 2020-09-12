More Great New Nxivm Pictures From the Vow on HBO Part 3 – Mostly of the Vanguard Himself

Readers are in luck today – for we have another in our series – more wonderful pictures of our Vanguard and his followers, pictures that most of us have never seen before.

The pictures are screenshots from HBO’s the Vow, a 9-episode documentary series about Nxivm and the fight to take it down. The Vow appears on HBO on Sunday nights. You can learn more about it on HBO’s website

It is described: The Vow is an American true crime documentary series revolving around the cult NXIVM and its leader Keith Raniere which premiered on August 23, 2020 on HBO. Wikipedia”

First episode date: August 23, 2020

Genre: Television documentary

Anyone can watch the first three episodes for free at flixtor.

Here are more never before published [on Frank Report] Nxivm photos with my captions.

Most of the pictures are from the archives of Mark Vicente, who is the star of The Vow. The other stars are his wonderful wife, Bonnie Piesse, the brave Sarah Edmondson, her formidable husband Anthony Ames, and Catherine Oxenberg who got into the fight to rescue her daughter India with notable success.

Much of the plot revolves around these people’s efforts, working together.

Other Nxivm favorites appear, including others who helped expose Nxivm such as Barbara Bouchey, Susan Dones and Toni Natalie.

I am told I make appearances in episodes #4 and #7. The 7th episode was filmed in part at my Niagara Falls home when Catherine came to work with me preparing the files for law enforcement. The dossier we created was the blueprint for the entire case. A comparison of the dossier made in Niagara Falls and the indictment will show marked similarities.

Our screenshots today are from the good old days of Nxivm, taken from old photos and films, that the directors use to show the inner workings of the Nxivm cult. This was when our Vanguard was in full bloom and our Prefect was happily convincing everyone of her lord’s greatness.

I understand Nancy has had a change of heart since those halcyon days.

Keith Alan Raniere in his volleyball attire. Some might have thought he was referring to society in general when he said “we have this very primitive culture,” He was more likely referring to Nxivm and his mindless followers.

The brilliant thinker.

In fairness to the Dalai Lama, he was aware of the allegations against Raniere and Nxivm.

At his lecture he said he heard “these allegations” of Raniere being an unethical person. And he advised the media to investigate and for Raniere and Salzman to be transparent.

It is typical of Nxivm that they brought a monk to Albany to help wangle the Dalai Lama’s endorsement. And the heiress who is paying for the Dalai Lama’s one million dollar plus fee, has sex with the monk who is supposed to arrange the matter. By the way, for those who don’t know, Tibetan monks are supposed to be celibate.

Sara Bronfman, Keith Alan Raniere and the Prefect at the airport, I am guessing to welcome the Dalai Lama.

They always deferred to him, treating him like a revered teacher who knew more than they did on every subject.

Stay tuned for part 4

