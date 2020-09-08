Part 1: See Never Before Published Photos of Raniere, Salzman, Mack and Bronfman; Via HBO’s The Vow

September 8, 2020

Thanks to the Vow, and in particular the large collection of videos and photographs in the possession of Mark Vicente, one of the chief whistle blowers of Nxivm, shown in the series, the public has been treated to some rare new views of the Vanguard and his followers.

I took a few screenshots and am pleased to share them with readers with a few comments as the spirit moves me.

Nancy Salzman was the Prefect of Nxivm. A Prefect is school monitor, a student whose job it is to watch over and discipline the other students.

Nancy was that. But she was more. She was ostensibly second in command to Keith Alan Raniere.  Starting around 2009, Clare Bronfman became the true second in command of Nxivm.

Here Clare is seen [face partially hidden] with the Vanguard who was always talking about ethics and never of course having them.

Here is a photo of the Vanguard entering Nancy Salzman’s house, I believe.

 

He comes right over and greets Nancy with a kiss, as little Clare looks on.
Here’s a vintage shot of the Vanguard, probably taken around 1999, teaching a class.
Here’s a much later photo of the same Vanguard teaching a group.
Keith and Nancy scheming to solve the world’s problems.
Nicki Clyne laughs at everything Vanguard says. Why? Because she has fine teeth.
And that includes owning a few slaves.

 

Allison Mack explaining to a Nxivm group why she got into Nxivm and what it means to her. [Loss of freedom as a slave she understood but loss of freedom as a prisoner she did not understand at the time.]
Those were the days my friend. When at Vanguard Week, hundreds came to worship their Vanguard, paying more than $2000 per person to be in his exalted presence.
At the wedding reception of Mark Vicente and Bonnie Piesse with Kristin Keeffe and Nicki Clyne looking on.

 

Keith Raniere made an impressive Vanguard, not by his appearance but by the women who spoke of him as a magical being. Before he ever agreed to meet someone for the first time he made sure that the person heard plenty of tall tales, lies and exaggerations about him. That’s how these women could look at this ordinary slob and think he was divine.
He could spout bullshit and his followers would see profundity in it.
Keith Alan Raniere with his Mexican Nxivm pioneer Edgar Boone, who is still in Nxivm is one of the current leaders.
Keith Raniere explains something magical and profound as Sarah Edmondson and Pam Cafritz [seated] look on.
Clare Bronfman watches her Vanguard with adoration.
Lauren Salzman and Keith Alan Raniere at a volleyball game.
Keith Alan Raniere [far right] plays volleyball.
This magnificent athlete, who liked to boast that he was equal to Jim Thorpe, playing volleyball with Lauren Salzman. He asks her — Do you want to be successful Lauren? The correct answer would have been – yes, when I get away from you. Lauren will have a chance to do that, as she awaits sentencing and Raniere sits in prison. They have not seen each other in more than a year. The last time was in May 2019, when Lauren testified in court against him. That was arguable her best moment of success.
Allison Mack became super skinny around the time she got branded and started branding women.
Keith [l] at a volleyball game being followed by his devotees.
The women competed to have a moment of his attention. Here the illustrious one sample a piece of cake.
Pam Cafrtiz, his greatest wing woman, looks at her master adoringly at a volleyball session. When Pam died, life fell apart for Raniere. It was she who used to secure the young women and when she died he had to devise new schemes to get young women, including DOS. That backfired.
That winning smile.

Stay tuned for part 2 of New Photos [Courtesy HBO’s The Vow].

 


About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

Frank Report’s founder and lead writer Frank Parlato is one of the internet’s most acclaimed investigative journalists. His writing and investigations have helped expose major criminal organizations and scandals.

Frank’s work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, New York Post, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Rolling Stone, and more.

He is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of Artvoice, The Niagara Falls Reporter, Front Page and the South Buffalo News.

1 Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

About Frank Parlato

About Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Fox News, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, and more.

Frank Parlato was the lead investigator and coordinating producer of Investigation Discovery's 2 hour blockbuster special 'The Lost Women of NXIVM.'

Frank Report is dedicated to Frank's investigative journalism and the pursuit of truth.

Read more about Frank Report's mission.

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (716) 990-5740

Archives

%d bloggers like this: