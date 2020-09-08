Part 1: See Never Before Published Photos of Raniere, Salzman, Mack and Bronfman; Via HBO’s The Vow

Thanks to the Vow, and in particular the large collection of videos and photographs in the possession of Mark Vicente, one of the chief whistle blowers of Nxivm, shown in the series, the public has been treated to some rare new views of the Vanguard and his followers.

I took a few screenshots and am pleased to share them with readers with a few comments as the spirit moves me.

Nancy Salzman was the Prefect of Nxivm. A Prefect is school monitor, a student whose job it is to watch over and discipline the other students.

Nancy was that. But she was more. She was ostensibly second in command to Keith Alan Raniere. Starting around 2009, Clare Bronfman became the true second in command of Nxivm.

Here Clare is seen [face partially hidden] with the Vanguard who was always talking about ethics and never of course having them.

Stay tuned for part 2 of New Photos [Courtesy HBO’s The Vow].

