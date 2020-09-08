Part 1: See Never Before Published Photos of Raniere, Salzman, Mack and Bronfman; Via HBO’s The Vow
September 8, 2020
Thanks to the Vow, and in particular the large collection of videos and photographs in the possession of Mark Vicente, one of the chief whistle blowers of Nxivm, shown in the series, the public has been treated to some rare new views of the Vanguard and his followers.
I took a few screenshots and am pleased to share them with readers with a few comments as the spirit moves me.
Nancy Salzman was the Prefect of Nxivm. A Prefect is school monitor, a student whose job it is to watch over and discipline the other students.
Nancy was that. But she was more. She was ostensibly second in command to Keith Alan Raniere. Starting around 2009, Clare Bronfman became the true second in command of Nxivm.
Here Clare is seen [face partially hidden] with the Vanguard who was always talking about ethics and never of course having them.
Stay tuned for part 2 of New Photos [Courtesy HBO’s The Vow].
Frank Report’s founder and lead writer Frank Parlato is one of the internet’s most acclaimed investigative journalists. His writing and investigations have helped expose major criminal organizations and scandals.
Frank’s work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, New York Post, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Rolling Stone, and more.
He is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of Artvoice, The Niagara Falls Reporter, Front Page and the South Buffalo News.
1 Comment
A photo album chronicling the infinite stupidity and criminality of a Gang of Fools.