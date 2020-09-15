Part 4: More Neat Unseen Photos of Nxivm, the Vanguard and His Prefect

September 15, 2020

Readers are again in luck today – for we have part 4 in our series – the wonderful pictures of our Vanguard and his followers, including his lovely first lady, our Prefect, Nancy Salzman.

The pictures are screenshots from HBO’s “The Vow”, a 9-episode documentary series about Nxivm.

“The Vow” appears on HBO on Sunday nights at 10 pm. You can learn more about it on HBO’s website

The documentary series revolves around the cult NXIVM and its leader Keith Alan Raniere and premiered on August 23, 2020 on HBO. Its executive producers are Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer, who happen to be husband and wife.

Anyone can watch the first four episodes for free at flixtor.

That winsome smile; Keith Alan Raniere enters the home of Nancy Salzman.
Keith Alan Raniere said he could play concert level piano at age 12. Here he is at a much younger age playing on what appears to be some kind of keyboard.

Here is the child prodigy. Even in his youth his parents fostered the idea that he was some kind of rare genius. He did not just create the “I am a genius” in adulthood, his parents told everyone in his family that their boy was a genius, a prodigy.
Who would have thought this kid would grow up to lead a sex cult, get busted and wind up in prison for the rest of his life?
Nancy Salzman, the Prefect for her Vanguard. I always kind of laughed at the title. For a Prefect is really nothing more than a student who monitors and helps the authority [Raniere] discipline the other students.
Within Nxivm, the culture was to venerate Prefect next to only the Vanguard. For those who got deeply into the cult, it was a cult of worshiping these two personalities.

Nancy with her gold sash on. She was considered to be aware of deep esoteric knowledge the Nxivm students could only hope to obtain with years of study, complete loyalty and obedience, and hundreds of thousands of dollars.

He lived a charmed life during his 20 years as the Vanguard of Nxivm. 
Always on the prowl to bed women, he used his cult primarily to satisfy his twin desires: sex and the destruction of other human beings – which gave him joy. 
Keith Raniere surrounded by female students. He probably bedded every last one of them.

Mark Vicente with a shaggy Keith Raniere.

Keith loved to be filmed and recorded so that not one precious word that came out of his noble mouth was ever lost to the world.

This looks like Keith at V-Week in the auditorium where his devotees would gather to worship him.

Keith with fellow volleyball players – explaining the secrets of the universe.
Keith with a lovely lady he no doubt planned to bed.
Raniere with devotees at what looks like Nancy Salzman’s house.
Raniere at Nancy’s house where he often went for breakfast, to play the piano, and to get hugs and wet kisses.

 

Keith at Nancy’s house with followers. This is the same house that the feds found more than $500,000 in cash hidden there.
Kieth kissed everyone on the lips – even men. Here he gives a big kiss to Mark Vicente.
The pony tailed volleyball king. These volleyball games were played in the middle of the night. Keith, who slept all day, and played or had sex all night, loved to require the women who attended intensives all day to attend these late night games and be sleep deprived the following day for class.
Raniere kissing a woman this time. Anybody know who that is?
Raniere kissing his Prefect. Clare Bronfman looks on.

Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman applauding something or someone. High Rank Edgar Boone below Nancy.
It’s easy to see why women fell for such a good looking rascal. His secret really was women tricking other women. His lying harem members built this demon up as a noble, amazing teacher and by the time a new woman met Raniere she did not see this ugly beast but an edified version of him – told to her by the harem women, who many times in extolling the monster failed to tell the new woman that they were in a sexual relationship with the brute.

