Part 4: More Neat Unseen Photos of Nxivm, the Vanguard and His Prefect
September 15, 2020
Readers are again in luck today – for we have part 4 in our series – the wonderful pictures of our Vanguard and his followers, including his lovely first lady, our Prefect, Nancy Salzman.
The pictures are screenshots from HBO’s “The Vow”, a 9-episode documentary series about Nxivm.
“The Vow” appears on HBO on Sunday nights at 10 pm. You can learn more about it on HBO’s website
The documentary series revolves around the cult NXIVM and its leader Keith Alan Raniere and premiered on August 23, 2020 on HBO. Its executive producers are Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer, who happen to be husband and wife.
Nancy with her gold sash on. She was considered to be aware of deep esoteric knowledge the Nxivm students could only hope to obtain with years of study, complete loyalty and obedience, and hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Mark Vicente with a shaggy Keith Raniere.
Keith loved to be filmed and recorded so that not one precious word that came out of his noble mouth was ever lost to the world.
This looks like Keith at V-Week in the auditorium where his devotees would gather to worship him.
Frank Report’s founder and lead writer Frank Parlato is one of the internet’s most acclaimed investigative journalists. His writing and investigations have helped expose major criminal organizations and scandals.
Frank’s work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, New York Post, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Rolling Stone, and more.
He is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of Artvoice, The Niagara Falls Reporter, Front Page and the South Buffalo News.
Add Comment