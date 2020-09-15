Part 4: More Neat Unseen Photos of Nxivm, the Vanguard and His Prefect

Readers are again in luck today – for we have part 4 in our series – the wonderful pictures of our Vanguard and his followers, including his lovely first lady, our Prefect, Nancy Salzman.

The pictures are screenshots from HBO’s “The Vow”, a 9-episode documentary series about Nxivm.

xecutive producers are Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer , who happen to be husband and wife. The documentary series revolves around the cult NXIVM and its leader Keith Alan Raniere and premiered on August 23, 2020 on HBO. Its e

Nancy with her gold sash on. She was considered to be aware of deep esoteric knowledge the Nxivm students could only hope to obtain with years of study, complete loyalty and obedience, and hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Mark Vicente with a shaggy Keith Raniere.

Keith loved to be filmed and recorded so that not one precious word that came out of his noble mouth was ever lost to the world.

This looks like Keith at V-Week in the auditorium where his devotees would gather to worship him.

