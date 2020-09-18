Part 5: More Very Neat Pictures of Vanguard and His Nxivm Culties

This is a lucky day for readers who crave to see more of our Vanguard, the estimable Keith Alan Raniere, now tucked away from sight – lodged as he is at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn New York awaiting sentencing.

Today we have part 5 in our series – the wonderful pictures of Vanguard and his followers.

The pictures are mainly screenshots from HBO’s “The Vow”, a 9-episode documentary series about Nxivm, which airs on HBO on Sunday nights at 10 pm. Learn more about it on HBO’s website.

In his day, Raniere had many followers all of whom thought he was divine or semi-divine. Let’s see how many we can identify here. Starting with the front row. Lauren Salzman, [?] Alex ‘El Duce’ Betancourt, Adrian ‘Fluffy’ Fernandez, Clare Webb Bronfman, [?], Allison Mack, Sarah Edmondson, Nicki Clyne.

Second row Mark Vicente, [?] [?] Monica Duran, Dani Padilla, Pam Cafritz, Keith Raniere [?] Bonnie Piesse, Nancy Salzman. In the back I see Marc Elliot, Esther Chiappone, Karen U. Emiliano Salinas and farhrt back, Jimmy Del Negro.

Below are some actual recordings of Keith on piano from the 1990s.

