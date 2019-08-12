Ludwika Paleta Speaks Out to Defend Husband Emiliano Salinas

Quien Magazine got an interview with Ludwika Paleta, the actress wife of Emiliano Salinas. She is evidently back in Mexico but without her husband.

His whereabouts are unknown.

The Quien story was written by Arturo Perea.

I am going to attempt to translate the Spanish language story into English. I will also make a few editorial comments when appropriate [in brackets and in bold]

Ludwika Paleta broke her long silence and for the first time has spoken of the scandal in which her husband, Emiliano Salinas, is involved.

Salinas was named by the United States Attorney’s Office as an accomplice of Keith Raniere, the leader of the NXIVM cult, who was convicted of sex trafficking, racketeering, wire fraud, identity theft, forced labor conspiracy, and other crimes.

After spending some time on vacation in Europe, the actress returned to Mexico and said that her husband is well and happy. Despite rumors to the contrary, she said they continue to maintain a relationship of union and love.

“It has been a difficult process. Fortunately, this situation has already been resolved in the United States courts. It has been clarified. Emiliano was not called to testify and he was not mentioned. We are calm and happy that this has already been settled. There is an ongoing legal process where there are still things to resolve but we think it will work out quite well for us, “said the actress on her way out of the Milan Theater, where reporters were waiting for her.

“It has been a hard and bitter time for us, for everyone. I think the most important thing is to make it clear that both Emiliano and I are against and repudiate any act of violence and any act of denigrating any human being, ”said the actress.

Paleta took the opportunity to make it clear that there is no distancing with her husband as stated by a show magazine. Paleta said she supports Emiliano, and they have faced a crisis.

“We are together and we are strong and we are well and I will always support him,” she said.

Paleta said that she has a clean conscience, that she has nothing to hide and that people who know her know that she and her partner have not hurt anyone.

Asked about the rumors that she has been branded by the sex cult, like other women who denounced Raniere.

Paleta said that many things were reported and that this notion of her being branded is totally false.

“Many things are said but that is not so. There are many things that are said not only of me but of many people [in Nxivm] that are not true. All I can say is that I am calm, we [Emi and I] are fine. I will start working hard and I have taken this time off to be with my family [during the Nxivm crisis. The couple has twins], ” she added.

Emiliano, a businessman and the son of former Mexican president Carlos Salinas de Gortari, was named by a prosecutor [Moira Penza] in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, as “co-conspirator.” He created several email accounts used to discredit enemies [and illegally investigate] of the Nxivm organization he ran [with] Keith Raniere, where women were branded on the pelvic area [with Raniere’s initials] and forced to have sex with Raniere.

Following the controversy that erupted in the media, Salinas published a statement claiming that as soon as he learned about the practices in the organization, he broke all ties with Raniere and the cult.

[That is not exactly true as his recorded conversations with Toni Zarattini prove. Salinas knew about the branding and was still trying to keep Nxivm together. This was prior to any media other than the Frank Report writing about the branding and blackmail scheme. To hear Salinas defending the blackmail practice see Grabaciones de audio originales reales de Emiliano Salinas y Toni Zarattini – en español].

[Paleta did not say what she is doing with her Albany house that she purchased at the time of the branding scandal and has not been seen at since Raniere fled to Mexico prior to his arrest.]

Ludwika's Albany home.

Ludwika’s Albany home.

Ludwika bought a home at 18 Silo in Waterford, NY - just a few minutes walk to Keith Raniere's home at 21 Oregon Trail.

Ludwika bought a home at 18 Silo in Waterford, NY – just a few minutes walk to Keith Raniere’s home at 21 Oregon Trail.

Emiliano's wife is Ludwika Paleta. She is in an open relationship with Emiliano Salinas.

Emiliano’s wife, Ludwika Paleta, sources in Nxivm told me, is an open relationship with Emiliano Salinas. She is reported to have bedded at least one Nxivm male member. It is not known if Raniere himself provided Paleta with sexual mentoring as he did with many of his women followers.

Algunos dicen que el hombre de la derecha era un hombre bestial. Pero su hijo es sin duda una bestia y un monstruo. Aquí está posa muy bien con su esposa y padre. El homosexual Emiliano Salinas -que apoya al hombre que marca el hierro caliente de las mujeres- y su esposa Ludwika Paleta y el padre del cobarde Carlos Salinas, ex presidente de México que ha abandonado el país. ¿Cuándo el hijo malo parará su imfamy?

Emiliano, Ludwika and Carlos Salinas at the wedding.

Whether Keith Raniere plans to educate the twins of Emiliano Salinas and Ludwika Paleta remains to be seen. As the guru of Mr. Salinas he will make the call. Whether Barbie will be branded is also a decision which will be postponed until a future date.

Keith Raniere was the guru of Salinas. Sources who were in Nxivm up until the arrest of Raniere say that Emiliano wanted to leave Nxivm for about a year, but agreed to remain with the organization to help it during its crisis.

Esta es la esposa promiscua de Emiliano Salinas el perro cobarde de la marca femenina. Su esposa tiene relaciones sexuales con otros hombres, mientras que el Sr. Emiliano Salinas tiene relaciones sexuales con hombres y mujeres tienen marca con el hierro caliente al igual que lo hacen con el ganado. Los duaghters de los hombres mexicanos prominentes incluyendo el periodista mexicano famoso Alejandro Junco cuya hija ha sido parte de la marca de las mujeres en la ciudad de Albany en Nueva York En los Estados Unidos. Como la mujer escarlata Ludwika juega en los juegos de la maternidad de su marido homosexual Emiliano Salinas apoya la creatividad de castigar a las mujeres como esclavas.

Ludwika is known as a sexpot actress.

Three DOS slaves found at the empty SIlver Bay beach. Jacquelin Ronay and the two Huber sisters. DOS woman Mika Paleta sends her approval.

Three DOS slaves found at the Silver Bay beach at Vanguard Week 2017. Jacquelin Ronay and the two Hubers. [Ludwika] ‘Mika’ Paleta sends her approval.

Mexican actress Ludwika Paleta married Emiliano Salinas in 2013.

***

Finally, it should be noted that Ludwika came back to Mexico alone, without her husband. Frank Report previously reported that sources said he had fled the USA and was considering living in Cuba in the event he was to be indicted. He was seen in the UK and posed for a picture shortly after my Cuba story was published. That story was picked up in Mexico on dozens of media outlets.

So where is Emiliano now?

Is he still in the UK? Or has he gone elsewhere? Will he return to Mexico? Right now he is highly unpopular due to the horrific media he obtained through his association with Nxivm.

If he is indicted in the US, he might face extradition from Mexico. In Cuba and some other nations, he might be safe. There is no guarantee he will be indicted.

So where is Emiliano?

***

Paleta says she was not branded and it might be true. She appears nude in films and the brand might be a detriment to her acting career. But is she a DOS slave? Did she quit DOS? These are questions she might be asked. But, of course, DOS women are taught to lie to preserve the secrecy of the sorority.

That does not mean Paleta is in DOS today. I think it highly unlikely. But there was a time when Ludwika was highly supportive of Nxivm, its teachings and her husband’s role as the Nxivm leader of Mexico.

Further statements from her and from Emiliano about Raniere and how they feel about him and his teachings today would be welcome.

Both Emiliano and Ludwika are welcome to give complete and extensive comments about their time in Nxivm and their epiphany and awakening that prompted them to leave.

Not only will their comments receive ample attention on Frank Report and its readers but will also likely be reported on in Mexican media since this case is of particular interest to the Mexican people.