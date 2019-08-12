What Kristin Kreuk Could Have Done to Try to Reverse the Damage She Did While in Nxivm

By A Critic of Kreuk

This is in response to How Kristin Kreuk Helped build Nxivm.

“Female empowerment” is often touted by dim feminists like Kristin Kreuk. It is wrong to tell females to be empowered while deliberately hiding from a golden opportunity to practice what you preach and help do something to help literally branded sex slaves.

Kristin Kreuk at Necker Island - 2010 - at a Nxivm retreat.

Kristin Kreuk at a Nxivm retreat on Necker Island 2010. The actress often encourages women to be empowered on social media. She, unfortunately, hid from a golden opportunity to practice what she preached by not doing anything to help literally branded sex slaves in the Nxivm cult she coached and recruited for.

That is what virtue signaling is all about. Saying the “right” things to feel and appear moral, virtuous, even heroic, without any effort or sacrifice on your part. When there is a sacrifice, they roll up into a ball.

Having read a couple of articles/reviews about Kreuk’s Canadian taxpayer-funded television show “Burden Of Truth”, which is a hilariously ironic title. It appears it is a self absorbed propaganda show that aims to present men, in particular of European heritage, irregardless of their very varied histories, of being evil and the enemy. It also appears to present indigenous people, irregardless of tribal affiliation and history, of being pure victims, despite the fact that some of their ancestors were slavers of Africans and did terrible things themselves. It is uneducated people writing propaganda like they are qualified historians. No sacrifice when virtue signaling.

There was reference on the Frank Report that Kristin Kreuk criticized Harvey Weinstein, signed an open letter against a theater director accused of misbehavior towards females and got involved with or endorsed a documentary about Phoolon Devi, which wrongly aims to present her as a “bad ass woman” fighting back against rapists, all when this branding story was out.

None of this required sacrifice or repercussions, other than being correctly called out as a hypocrite on Frank Report. Just deafening silence about the cult she helped build.

Also, it has now emerged Kreuk lied about leaving the NXIVM cult in 2013, with at least two proctors revealing she was still around in 2015-16. She also insulted her friends in public by saying she had “minimal contact with those still involved” like they were dirty to her and as if she had cut the cord and they hadn’t.

https://frankreport.com/2019/07/15/kristin-kreuk-was-member-of-nxivm-in-2015-2016/

Without her name [and other famous names] to fight off the cult and criminal accusations, how far would NXIVM have gone? Perhaps this branding fiasco would never have happened.

Perhaps so many sex slave women would not have suffered. In addition, Kristin Kreuk recruited Allison Mack, a leader of DOS, Kreuk is a big knot on the NXIVM string.

Sad.

Here is what Kreuk could have done to at least try to reverse the damage a bit:

Post articles to her social media accounts about the branding story. Even re-tweeting people’s comments about it to draw attention to it. Her name helped fight off negative press for Nxivm. She could have used her name to draw attention to the story and help destroy the cult.

She could have anonymously contacted members of the media, including those she gave her weak statement to, to encourage them to write pieces about the branding story to get the ball moving and get the authorities to pull their fingers out.

Kreuk tweet twitter

Kristin Kreuk made this single statement on social media about Nxivm three days after Keith Alan Raniere was arrested. She was silent before and afterward.

Instead, she had others go to the media on her behalf to defend her, claiming she left in 2012 and claiming she immediately cut ties with the cult after the pedophile allegations, etc. She happily took a huge chunk of other people’s tax dollars to pretend to fight a pedophile on television. She spoke out against others but was silent on NXIVM.

According to Frank, at least two individuals personally asked Kreuk to help fight the cult, whatever that meant. She told one she was scared and the other she admired her for speaking out. For them to ask Kreuk to get involved suggests she was a big part of NXIVM. If not, then they would not have asked her to get involved.

In his article, Frank speaks of the type of person in NXIVM.

Actors seem to have a need for external validation. Combine that with over ten years in an actual cult and brainwashed by the liberal PC brigade and you have someone like Kristin Kreuk.

As well as being criminal and truly nasty, NXIVM was a vanity cult for low self-esteem people to feel validated and special, like they were going to “change the world”. Yuck.

If Kreuk thought NXIVM would boost her career, she could have just spent money getting breast implants, a Brazilian butt lift and sucking someone’s dick on the casting couch.

Viva ejaculative sexcess!