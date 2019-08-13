Monterrey Mexico Nxivm Center Closed and Is Vacant

San Pedro Garza Garcia is the most exclusive municipality in metropolitan Monterrey Mexico.

San Pedro Garza Garcia

And it is where, for many years, Omar ‘Cuckie’ Boone and his wife, branded DOS slave Jimena Garza [in partnership with Emiliano Salinas and Alejandro Betancourt], operated the Monterrey Executive Success Programs.

They operated under the auspices of Keith Alan Raniere, also known as Vanguard.

In San Pedro Garza Garcia, they taught Nxivm ‘tech’, as invented by Raniere utilizing his supposedly patent-pending Rational Inquiry (The patent was actually denied).

Now the Monterrey Center is closed and the property is for rent at almost $7,000 per month [US dollars.]

It is believed that Clare Bronfman, the leader of Nxivm, while Raniere is in prison awaiting sentencing, has approved its closure.

Omar Boone [green sash], his brother, Edgar Boone [blue sash], and their wives continue to operate Nxivm in Mexico.

They reportedly hope to begin recruiting again once the scandal dies down. Most of the Mexican media reports largely focus on the role of Emiliano Salinas in the cult.

Convicted racketeer Lauren Salzman with Emiliano Salinas

Former Mexican Nxivm leader Emiliano Salinas seems to have left Mexico. His whereabouts are unknown. His wife, actress Ludwika Paleta recently returned to Mexico by herself.

Salinas claims he left Nxivm when the branding scandal first erupted in 2017, but there is evidence that he remained until Raniere was arrested in 2018 and then only did he seek to distance himself from Nxivm.





Loreta Garza with DOS slave Melissa Rodriguez.

Jimena Garza Davila, who along with her sister, Loreta, are said to hope to rebuild DOS once the media furor dies down.

Loreta is a first-line slave of DOS and holder of the green sash.

Jimena herself earned the Nxivm green sash in June 2017 after her accomplishment of branding new DOS slaves after Frank Report broke the story of the branding.

These are believed to be the only women branded after Frank Report revealed the secret group called DOS.

To show how close Raniere is to the husband and wife team of Omar and Jimena, it was to them that he came when fleeing the US after learning about the FBI investigation in Nov. 2017

Keith Raniere has fled the United States; may be seeking to avoid imminent arrest in NY!





His last few months of freedom: Keith Raniere strolls with his slave Jimena Garza. Her pubic region bears the scarred initials of Keith Raniere. She vowed her total slavery to him for life in a secret ceremony.

While the Nxivm cult was cratering from revelations of branding, Jimena was able to persuade six Mexican women to come to Clifton Park and get branded. Raniere was so pleased with her accomplishment that he awarded her the green sash.

Does Edgar’s Wife Carry Orders from Legatus?

Edgar Boone’s wife, Vanessa Sahagun, is reportedly the conduit between Clare Bronfman, the leader of Nxivm, and the remaining Mexican followers.

Vanguard not only stripped Clare Bronfman of scores of millions of dollars and got her indicted, but he made her wear a jockstrap when she was acting too man-like. She is a woman and must know her place, Raniere insisted. Now, this proud woman bears the heavy responsibility of maintaining his organization while he is in prison.

Bronfman is known in some circles as Legatus.

“In Keith We Trust”: Edgar Boone and Vanessa Sahagun keep Nxivm embers alive.

Though Sahagun is a Nxivm coach, she is not on the 2017 coaches list filed by the Eastern District of New York. Bronfman can, therefore, meet with her privately despite Sahagun being a coach

Judge Nicholas Garaufis, in modifying Bronfman’s bail conditions, ruled that Bronfman cannot communicate, outside the presence of her lawyers, with anyone on the 2017 coaches list.

Sahagun obtained her coach status [yellow sash] by paying the $60,000 per year tuition and attending Vanguard University in 2017.

Pages from a textbook at Vanguard University

Vanguard University is not an accredited university but teaches, as Vanguard said, a higher educational system than any university in the world.

Sahagun recently met privately with Clare, who is subject to home arrest in her Manhattan luxury apartment. Did Vanessa receive direct orders from Clare and pass them on to Edgar, Cuckie, and Jimena?





Husbands come and go but there is only one Vanguard. Omar Boone, with wife Jimena Garza. She came to Clifton Park and had her pubic region branded with the initials of Keith Raniere. She has taken a vow of slavery to him. Her husband Omar earned the nickname “Cuckie” [for cuckold] since his wife bears the initials of Raniere on her pubic region. Jimena reportedly provided graphic nude photos of herself to Raniere as collateral. Were he free, Jimena would have to submit to his orders to have sex with him [or anyone else] because of her commitment as his life slave.





At one time, the Monterrey Center had many eager students. Following the Nxivm scandal, many of these dropped away. Enrollment is down. In any event, the longtime center in San Pedro Garza Garcia is closed. Times are tough for Nxivm.

Its leader is in federal custody awaiting a sentence that is likely to be lengthy. His second-in-command is in Manhattan subject to home confinement. Most of his worldwide followers have quit.

Only the diehards [and whatever new recruits they can find] remain to keep it going.

And, in Monterrey, two of his most faithful followers have closed down the center.

Below is a video of the outside of the Monterrey Center. It was once filled with enthralled students who adored Vanguard and paid thousands of dollars [preferably in cash] to have a chance to learn his marvelous tech.

Nancy Salzman, with Mark Vicente [out of NXIVM] Alex Betancourt, Karen [out of Nxivm], Clare Bronfman, Lauren Salzman, and Emiliano Salinas – all wearing their colored sashes indicating their rank – in Monterrey.

Escobedo Mayor Clara Luz Flores inside the Monterrey Center of NXIVM/Executive Success. Mayor Luz Flores is wearing her yellow sash [coach.]

The ESP Monterrey Center was in San Pedro Garza, Garcia, an affluent city in the greater Monterrey area.

Behind these gated walls in San Pedro Garza Garcia was the ESP Monterrey Center.

Download Mexico-Video.mp4

Now it is empty.

























































Viva Executive Success!