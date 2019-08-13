All We Know for Certain About Epstein Is That His Trial Is Canceled

How does the most famous man in custody in the U.S. kill himself?

The only thing we know for certain is that the Epstein trial is canceled.

The official government story is that he committed suicide – the most high-profile prisoner in America – while not being watched too carefully while in federal custody.

He just happened to be placed in the section of the Special Housing Unit (SHU) where there were no cameras in the cells – even after a failed suicide attempt a few weeks before. He was taken off of suicide watch – which, while not necessarily unusual, turned out to be another bad decision. He was supposed to have a cellmate in the section of the SHU where he was placed, but for reasons that are unclear, he was left alone in his cell – supposedly.

He was supposed to be checked on every 30 minutes – but it now appears that several hours went by before he was found dead in his cell.

The warden, Lamine N’Diaye, has been transferred, which is convenient. Two guards were placed on administrative leave pending the results of the ongoing BOP “investigation.”

US Attorney General William Barr admits there were irregularities and promises a vigorous investigation.

That investigation may or may not conclude something other than the official version – that Epstein committed suicide. It may determine there was criminal negligence, or simply negligence.

It may not determine what happened.

If Epstein is dead, we do not know for certain how he died. And the official report [much like the official Warren Report] may not be edifying or believable.

Despite the official version – that Epstein hung himself – this is not 1963. We live in a country where most of us understand that government cannot be implicitly trusted. [And it wants us to surrender our guns to them].

That does not mean the official story is a lie. He may have killed himself.

Most agree that Jeffrey Epstein is/was a scoundrel. But by the principles of our constitution, some of us believe he deserved to stand trial. No one should be glad he died [if he died].

Even if for no better reason than his death – if he is dead – means that a lot of people who may have been as guilty as he – will never go to trial.

At the end of the day, we may have to accept the fact that we won’t know the answer. Like the Kennedy assassination. What is interesting is that even people who want to trust government seem to have some doubts this time.

Trust in government is low enough that mature people realize government might lie to them – and likely get away with it. [Some of these still want to surrender everyone’s guns.]

Epstein might have been murdered, for pressure was intense for him to keep his dirty secrets silent. Maybe powerful people were in jeopardy.

It seems logical that a super high-profile prisoner awaiting trial – recently on suicide watch because of an alleged prior suicide attempt – might not get to die unless a very high price was paid for his death. What would that cost? Certainly not a mere $1 Million.

$10 Million? $100 Million?

There may be something bigger at stake than the coverup of the statutory rape of girls by various wealthy or famous people.

Epstein might have been wheeled out alive.

A fake failed suicide – and then a second successful suicide outside the range of prison cameras – on a night when guards happened to not timely check-in – may have been an agreed-upon exit strategy.

He was not in a body bag. The photos of the ‘dead man’ and Epstein, some say, don’t seem to really match. The nose, skin, hair don’t match too well, many have said.

Jeffrey Epstein is Wheeled Into Downtown Hospital.

Epstein might be alive and under Trump’s control, or in Israel, in an accommodation reached between Trump and the CIA, FBI, and Israel, whose Mossad operation Epstein was long rumored to have been part of.

Was it a body double upon whom the autopsy was done? Were Epstein’s representatives reliable?

Will Epstein go to a plastic surgeon to have work done on his ears, teeth, and face? He may be in a safehouse today telling what each person he allegedly blackmailed did.

Or he may be dead, of suicide or suiciding.

This report from SOTN purportedly quoting an unnamed “ former New York jail inmate” has the ring of truth:

“I was incarcerated as an inmate awaiting trial in a county jail in New York very similar to Jeff Epstein’s situation. For reasons that are too long to explain here, the jail had me under suicide watch because my case was so HUGE at the time. They had me under such close observation that I could not even pee in my cell toilet without the whole jail staff watching my every move. Not only that, but they stripped me of every single possible means of killing myself. They wouldn’t even let me have a short strand of dental floss after eating. Belts were out of the question as was plastic silverware. Look it, I was certainly not a ‘Jeffrey Epstein’ and yet the jail guards and nurses and other administrators were hovering all over me likes flies on a cow-patty. Every single moment on suicide watch was like living the nightmare of the Truman show. What’s the point? Epstein didn’t commit suicide….”

Still. the people are told to be assured – there will be investigations. The man in charge of Epstein, in charge of the bureau of prisons, US Attorney General William Barr, ordered an Inspector General probe into the “death.”

The FBI opened a probe of the “suicide”.

The US Marshal’s office is investigating his “demise.”

Can the investigators be trusted?

There are people who do not believe in the existence of the “Deep State.” They believe that people who acquire great power in government or in private industry – say the military industry – can be trusted – for the goodness that is inherent in humankind.

If the government says it is a suicide – after an investigation – then suicide it is, and John F. Kennedy was killed by a lone crazed gunman. And Martin Luther King could not be assassinated by our government.

Of course, at the opposite end of the spectrum are those who believe in conspiracy theories without proof.

They know, they say that:

Epstein is alive, suicide faked.

Leslie Wexler ran the black op and Ghislaine Maxwell was his handler of Epstein.

This is a MEGA run op, one of many.

No real investigation will ever occur.

Epstein was debriefed for the past few weeks incriminating all kinds of people.

The Mossad, CIA, FBI cooperated with a pedophilia entrapment for a blackmail scheme.

Epstein is one of the Likudists’ greatest heroes since he provided human compromise materials in video form. On his island and ranches, he also had occult child sacrifice worship ceremonies for the higher-ups who need to be controlled more.

Clinton was involved.

The fact is they don’t know. They are guessing. Like everyone else.

Intelligent people have questions, not answers.

Here’s one: Where is Ghislaine Maxwell?

Or why was Epstein taken off suicide watch before his “death”?

Some of the reasonable questions assume there could be a deeper issue at stake here than statutory rape by the rich and famous.

Was there a murder for hire “hit contract” by private parties, or was this a government assassination or an accommodation? Does Trump know if Epstein is dead?

Did the US military rip Epstein out of jail?

These are all wild and improbable explanations.

Almost as improbable as that Jeffrey Epstein – the most high profile prisoner in America – committing suicide in federal custody awaiting trial – a trial that might topple some of the biggest names in America and abroad in widespread and rampant statutory rape.

Meantime, intelligent people know, that all we know – as Americans – at this point – is that Jeffrey Epstein’s trial has been canceled.