When British Royals Are Pedophiles, It’s Called Peccadilloes

[Shivani, a regular contributor to Frank Report, was a sexual child abuse victim. Curiously, the pedophile abuser, received regular Christmas cards from a member of the Royal family. That may just be a coincidence.]

By Shivani

Watch the deck being reshuffled over and over again as the “elite” take care of their own.

You don’t need a seeing-eye-dog to recognize how the cover-ups work. Or do you like it that way better? Shall we keep child abduction, sexual violence and sex-trafficking at a somewhat remote, less unpalatable distance, as a topic to shake our heads at over cocktails?

Have some Fox News as horseshit sprinkles along with those cocktail peanuts, while I excuse myself to go roar into a receptive canyon for awhile.

And you will never hear of how difficult the childhood sexual abuse was which happened to me as a little girl, before I had ever even heard of sex or knew what anatomy was used.

I learned long ago how helpful the cocktail conversations are. So many of the imbibers are busy watching over their own denial.

The court records were conscientiously and conspicuously stricken from including any evidence or any mention in the United States, about a member of the British royal family being involved with or served by Epstein’s sex trafficking.

The judge declared that references to the royal family member’s entanglement were “immaterial and impertinent.”

Okay, so what if the truth has been right in front of everyone’s faces?

I offer no apology for preferring, with all of my heart, that kids have a chance to grow up unabused. But go ahead and call that impertinent.

Now the truth rears its head again as records are unsealed, and the frigging prince is still in the picture, unsuccessfully expurgated. However, don’t worry, the prince and his chosen adventures will continue undisturbed.

Let us forget that all of the fancy people were born naked and helpless along with the rest of us. Let us forget that the fancy people will leave here naked and helpless too. Instead let us excuse and ignore their peccadilloes and buy into how essential it is to respect their privileged status, even though it is all just the emperors’ new clothes. Their need for privacy is so much bigger than their victims’ innocence.

The United States keeps detailed info about how many cars are stolen every day, week, month and year. There is far less information about the 20,000 children who are estimated to go missing in the U.S.A. each day. Most of those were only missing briefly, minus foul play. Some are little bodies thrown into dumpsters, not just broken toys but demolished. Some vanish permanently.

In fact, let us refer to the crimes of the fancy people as mere peccadilloes. Let us be circumspect and indulgent about any of these tawdry little affairs. There are plenty of poor criminals (thanks, Joe Biden!) and psychopaths to punish, and the poorer sods are so much more convenient to bring to trial and to imprison.

(Sidenote: Shadow, do not bother to attempt to reprint my remarks out of context. That gig was mildewed long before you thought it contained any originality.)

Now, back to being impertinent about someone not named Allison Mack, aware of how little the Shadow knows.

Prince Charles with Sir James, suspected of being a long standing pedophile.

In Princess Diana’s own words, she told of a time when her marriage to Charles was “trying to be saved,” and one of the most notorious child sexual abusers in England was brought in by Charles and the royal contingency to act an intermediary and to offer marital advice. Diana objected to this Saville creep poking into her personal life. She was appalled. Yet Mr. Perv was still welcomed into royal household as a pal and bon vivant, even after multiple scandals about him were under investigation, even as law enforcement were questioning him and investigating his crimes.

Gee willikers. Why would that be? The “elite” protect their own, but their biggest messes and its merchants of purveyal continue to sit in their drawing rooms, with their fingers pointed in censure at anybody, anybody at all, who “isn’t” themselves.

Prince Andrew with Virginia Roberts and Ghislaine Maxwell. It has been reported that Prince Andrew allegedly had sex with Roberts, who claims she was an underage sex slave to Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell. Were there blackmail photos to prove it?