Legal insider: All this media exposure will blow by; law enforcement will do nothing, nothing at all

It was great to see Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman exposed on 20/20 for the total frauds they are – and for those two twits, Clare and Sara Bronfman, to be exposed for the mindless fools they are. But it’s still an open question as to whether any law enforcement agency is going to do anything to stop all this madness.

We know it won’t be NYS Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose Department of Health is “still investigating” the NXIVM doctors who brand Raniere’s slaves, and conduct psychological experiments on children.

Keith Raniere has enjoyed being above the law for many years. Is it fair to expect that to change just because of 20/20?

Cuomo also refused to do anything about NXIVM when he was NYS Attorney General. And the current NYS Attorney General, Eric Schneiderman, looks like he’s just blowing smoke to keep Catherine Oxenberg pacified.

The Office of the U.S. Attorney in Albany has known about Raniere’s criminal enterprise for almost 15 years and the current guy, Grant Jaquith, has done nothing about it since he took over. And the local FBI Office, which is headed up by Vadim Thomas, has spent much more time meeting with high-level NXIVM reps to receive reports on the cult’s enemies than it ever spent investigating Raniere and his followers. There have also been rumors about inappropriate relationships between one of NXIVM resp and at least one FBI Special Agent.

Maybe the NYS Police, you suggest. Nope…Senior Investigator Rodger Kirsopp, the guy who was assigned to investigate NXIVM, got flipped somehow and then spent more than three years trying to put together a criminal case against several people who allegedly accessed NXIVM’s website without permission. All the charges were dismissed, of course, when it turned out that Albany County had no jurisdiction over the alleged crime.

How about the Albany County DA, P. David Soares, you ask? Sorry, his two sisters and brother-in-law were cult members and he let a high-ranking member of the cult pose in his office as a legal intern even though she was a high-school dropout. And most of his political funding comes from the Working Families Party, which just happens to get large contributions from the Bronfman family every year. (So does Schneiderman).

Well, what about the Saratoga County DA Karen Heggen? Maybe she’ll see this as a woman’s cause and make them at least stop with the branding? Nope. She doesn’t have time to even investigate what’s going on in her own backyard.

Wait, how about the Internal Revenue Service, whose local Director is Lee Whitlock? Nope, they’ve been sitting on complaints for more than 15 years and have never once done anything to go after Raniere and his followers for tax evasion, money laundering, etc., etc., etc.

Maybe the NYS Department of Taxation & Finance? Nope, they’ve been sitting on the same info as the IRS for more than 10 years and recently hired Bruce Lennard, one of the Special Prosecutors who was involved in the criminal computer trespass case with the NYS Police. The other Special Prosecutor, Holly Trexler, is now a judge in Albany City Court.

And that leaves? NOBODY!

Hate to be such a pessimist but unless we find someone in our local law enforcement community with the balls to take on Raniere, all this exposure will just blow by. And that’s exactly what Keith is counting on…