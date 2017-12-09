Guest View: What’s wrong with you people in New York and Mexico?

Guest View: By A Keen Observer

I’ve been watching the battle of Vanguard in New York State for four years . I cannot believe the apathy the people of New York . They let this modern day mobster run around ripping people off, raping young girls and women, not paying his shell company’s taxes, starving and branding women, mulling cash & laundering it from Mexico, running a multilevel pyramid scheme when he’s been barred by the state Attorney General from doing so, just to name a few crimes.

No one in New York State government seems to give a crap about this and the citizens of New York are not up in arms about this. You live with a modern-day criminal in your home state and no one seems to give a shit. What the fuck is wrong with you people?

Why are you not on the phone every day to your local and state police, your legislators, the IRS, the FBI, your local TV & news stations, or your state Attorney General?

NXIVM cannot buy everyone in New York .

Is it because it doesn’t affect you directly? What the hell has to happen ? Does a Jonestown need to take place in Albany with the people of New York to go, “Oh my God this guy was really bad?’

Then there are the people of Mexico. This guy lives in your country now . Where are the fathers? That this man fucks your daughters and laughs at you behind your backs because you buy his bullshit and pay for your children’s courses . Robs from your children’s inheritance? Do none of you give a shit ? This organization broke up your married children, separated their mothers and fathers from their children, separated them from you.

None of you give a shit. He’s in the land where judges can be bribed and police can be bought off and none of you are doing anything to see that justice takes place for your families. He ruined a lot of your children lives.