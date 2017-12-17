Mexico: NXIVM press release in wake of devastating media exposure

It was a press release in Spanish but here’s the English translation of NXIVM trying to shift the blame onto others. It’s a press release announcing that NXIVM is threatening criminal action against those who speak out against them with conclusory allegations that claim extortion. This letter was sent to threaten the mainstream media in the USA, as well as several whistle-blowers here and in Mexico.





When Toni Zarattini [above] learned about DOS and its deceptive methods of getting "collateral," he was outraged. Allegedly he tried to warn women in Monterrey. This damaging and embarrassing material is held to ensure the obedience and silence of DOS women. Collateral is collected through a series of deceptive inducements, initially in exchange for higher level teachings. It gradually morphs into blackmail. For Mr. Zarattini's pains at bringing out this dangerous truth, Keith ordered Emiliano Salinas and Alex Betancourt to fabricate a story about him trying to extort ESP and make an example of what happens to people who speak up against Mr. Raniere.

When Toni Zarattini [above] learned about DOS and its deceptive methods of getting “collateral”, he was outraged. Allegedly he tried to warn women in Monterrey. This damaging and embarrassing material is held to ensure the obedience and silence of DOS women. Collateral is collected through a series of deceptive inducements, initially in exchange for higher level teachings. It gradually morphs into blackmail. For Mr. Zarattini’s pains at bringing out this dangerous truth, Keith ordered Emiliano Salinas and Alex Betancourt to fabricate a story about him trying to extort ESP and make an example of what happens to people who speak up against Mr. Raniere.

If NXIVM was not known for pathological lying, it might be considered more seriously, if it was not for the fact that it is a bald faced lie.





NXIVM has no evidence of any extortion by any one who has left. On the other hand, there is growing evidence that NXIVM and its founder, Keith Raniere, has committed numerous high crimes.

Nevertheless, here is the press release:

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The recent statements about links with irregular practices of the Executive Success Programs (ESP), which Emiliano Salinas Occelli oversees in Mexico, could be the result of an act of extortion against company executives, said the criminal lawyer, Diego Ruiz Durán.

Ruiz Durán said in a statement that a group of former employees of ESP, some of them US citizens, were already reported for the aforementioned crime [extortion] to the Attorney General of Mexico City, since they sought economic benefits in return for not disclosing sensitive and business information both of the company and its customers.

As a result of the complaint, and based on Article 137 of the Code of Criminal Procedures of the CDMX, the Public Ministry, Fernando José Gómezt, issued on October 11, 2017 precautionary measures against those reported, and ordered them to desist from repeating the offending practices that are disaffecting the complainant during the judicial investigation process.

ESP’s lawyer even added that there is also an accusation against a Mexican citizen, Antonio Zarattini Aceves – and indicated that several witnesses had testified to the authorities that he is an accomplice to the crime of extortion and responsible for probable additional violations to the Law of Industrial Property and Economic Competition.

“We are talking about Zarattini Aceves, in addition to the fact that there are elements to ensure that he is linked to the group accused of extortion, stole information corresponding to the company’s clients and used it to commit acts of sabotage; situation that also represents violations of the legislation on Data Protection and Economic Competition “

When the jurist commented on the accusations about the mistreatment of women in the operations of ESP, ESP’s legal representative said he did not to have any knowledge of the existence of an investigation or legal denunciation against the company.

In this same sense, the ESP attorney assured the jurist that his NXIVM client has categorically rejected the aforementioned versions and has even reiterated his commitment to respecting the physical integrity, human rights and beliefs of his clients

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Original Spanish press release;

Los recientes señalamientos sobre vinculaciones con prácticas irregulares de la empresa Executive Success Programs (ESP), que en México dirige Emiliano Salinas Occelli, podrían ser resultado de un acto de extorsión contra directivos de la firma, así lo señaló el abogado penalista, Diego Ruiz Durán.Ruiz Durán señaló en un comunicado que un grupo de ex colaboradores de ESP, algunos de ellos ciudadanos norteamericanos, fueron ya denunciados por el mencionado delito ante la Procuraduría General de Justicia de la Ciudad de México, toda vez que buscaron obtener beneficios económicos a cambio de no revelar información sensible y de negocios tanto de la compañía como de sus clientes.

Como resultado de la denuncia, y con base en el Artículo 137 del Código de Procedimientos Penales de la CDMX, el Ministerio Público, Fernando José Gómez, emitió el pasado 11 de octubre de 2017 medidas precautorias contra los denunciados, a fin de que se abstengan de reincidir en prácticas que afecten al denunciante durante el proceso de investigación judicial.

El abogado de ESP añadió incluso que hay también una acusación contra el ciudadano mexicano Antonio Zarattini Aceves, señalado también por testimonios ante la autoridad como cómplice del delito de extorsión y responsable de probables violaciones adicionales a la Ley de Propiedad Industrial y de Competencia Económica.

“Estamos hablando de que Zarattini Aceves, además de que existen elementos para asegurar que se encuentra vinculado con el grupo acusado de extorsión, sustrajo información correspondiente a los clientes de la empresa y la empleó para cometer actos de sabotaje; situación que representa también violaciones a la legislación en materia de Protección de Datos y de Competencia Económica”

Comentó el jurista respecto a los señalamientos sobre el maltrato a mujeres en las operaciones de ESP, el representante legal dijo no tener conocimiento de la existencia de investigación o denuncia legal alguna contra la empresa.

En este mismo sentido, asegura que su representada ha rechazado categóricamente las mencionadas versiones y ha incluso reiterado su compromiso con el respeto a la integridad física, a los derechos humanos y a las creencias de sus clientes.