Ignored and forgotten: Saratoga in Decline 2012 post offered evidence of tax evasion

By Lana Darby

Clifton Park Correspondent

Here is evidence of Income Tax Evasion from the Wayback Machine:

http://web.archive.org/web/20120424171635/http://saratogaindecline.blogspot.com/2012/02/nxivm-foundations-exposed-and-plug-for.html

Most of the links are dead but scroll down to the 2010 Reconciliation and we have these expenses:

*** In 2010 we see HERE That the Foundation is paying the nannies – and the driver for the nannies Total revenues for 2010 = $93,418 Total expenses for 2010 = $150,517, of which $117,324 was for salaries and wages (Note: If there are 5 nannies and 1 driver, their average annual pay is $19,554). The following is a list of known Nannies and support staff for the Rainbow Cultural Garden project. I must point out that according to the Ethical Science Foundation’s own tax returns, they have never made a single legitimate grant to anyone. The entire foundation is a front for child experimentation. It is also believed that none of these people have been given a W-2 or 1099 form. Many are illegal immigrants and are paid less than minimum wage Xiaoseng Chang/Nanny – Chinese Dominic Chiappone/Driver 3 Laurel Oak Lane Clifton Park, NY 12065 Monica Duran/Nanny – Spanish Camilla Fernandez/Nanny – Spanish Loreta Garza (Davila)/Program Coordinator Ellen Gibson/Former Driver Sahajo Haertel/Nanny – Hindi sahajohaertel@gmail.com (518) 728-9533 (Cell) Galyna Kozak/Nanny – Russian Komal Singh Khalsa/Nanny – Indian Ushers Road Ballston Spa, NY _12020 Keiko Tabata/Nanny – Asian Angela Torain/Nanny – Spring Street Watervliet, NY Thilo Ullman/Nanny – Russian *** Sahajo Heartel was branded.

Sahajo Heartel was branded and a nanny too!

[Correction on some names: Angela Torain is actually Angela Toren – still friends with ESPIANS.

Komal Singh Khalsa is now Komal Khalsa Mehls (she married) and per Linked-In she lists herself as an MDS.

The address on Ushers Road is the home/facility purchased by NXIVM used at one time for Rainbow. It was listed for sale by Espian Realtor Franca DiCrescenzo of Armida Rose Realty.

I don’t know if Galina’s last name was Kozak. I couldn’t find any Galina who is friends with any known NXIAN.

Thilo Ullman may be a typo because Thilo is male and was the Chairman of the Saratoga Springs Democratic committee until he resigned and moved west.]