Ignored and forgotten: Saratoga in Decline 2012 post offered evidence of tax evasion
By Lana Darby
Clifton Park Correspondent
Here is evidence of Income Tax Evasion from the Wayback Machine:
http://web.archive.org/web/20120424171635/http://saratogaindecline.blogspot.com/2012/02/nxivm-foundations-exposed-and-plug-for.html
Most of the links are dead but scroll down to the 2010 Reconciliation and we have these expenses:
***
In 2010 we see HERE That the Foundation is paying the nannies – and the driver for the nannies
Total revenues for 2010 = $93,418
Total expenses for 2010 = $150,517, of which $117,324 was for salaries and wages (Note: If there are 5 nannies and 1 driver, their average annual pay is $19,554).
The following is a list of known Nannies and support staff for the Rainbow Cultural Garden project. I must point out that according to the Ethical Science Foundation’s own tax returns, they have never made a single legitimate grant to anyone. The entire foundation is a front for child experimentation. It is also believed that none of these people have been given a W-2 or 1099 form. Many are illegal immigrants and are paid less than minimum wage
Xiaoseng Chang/Nanny – Chinese
Dominic Chiappone/Driver
3 Laurel Oak Lane
Clifton Park, NY 12065
Monica Duran/Nanny – Spanish
Camilla Fernandez/Nanny – Spanish
Loreta Garza (Davila)/Program Coordinator
Ellen Gibson/Former Driver
Sahajo Haertel/Nanny – Hindi
sahajohaertel@gmail.com
(518) 728-9533 (Cell)
Galyna Kozak/Nanny – Russian
Komal Singh Khalsa/Nanny – Indian
Ushers Road
Ballston Spa, NY _12020
Keiko Tabata/Nanny – Asian
Angela Torain/Nanny –
Spring Street
Watervliet, NY
Thilo Ullman/Nanny – Russian
***Sahajo Heartel was branded.
Sahajo Heartel was branded and a nanny too!
[Correction on some names: Angela Torain is actually Angela Toren – still friends with ESPIANS.
Komal Singh Khalsa is now Komal Khalsa Mehls (she married) and per Linked-In she lists herself as an MDS.
The address on Ushers Road is the home/facility purchased by NXIVM used at one time for Rainbow. It was listed for sale by Espian Realtor Franca DiCrescenzo of Armida Rose Realty.
I don’t know if Galina’s last name was Kozak. I couldn’t find any Galina who is friends with any known NXIAN.
Thilo Ullman may be a typo because Thilo is male and was the Chairman of the Saratoga Springs Democratic committee until he resigned and moved west.]