Part 5: Crimes of Bronfman-Raniere: Conspiracy to Commit Assault

Publicly available information, sources, and common sense inform me as to the crimes Bronfman-Raniere likely committed.

Whether or not the FBI is investigating these crimes is not for me to say. I have reported Bronfman-Raniere crimes to law enforcement for years – and like others – have been ignored. The tipping point may have been the branding.

The New York Times and Albany Times Union report that the NXIVM investigation is under the supervision of the U.S. Department Of Justice’s staff in the Eastern District of New York.

Here is Part 5 of crimes I previously reported to law enforcement – long before the cult became better known via the New York Times etc.

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Assault

I believe that Keith Raniere – and other High-Rank members of NXIVM – have committed numerous crimes of assault in the State of New York.

Under New York Penal Law, Section 120, battery is consolidated with assault into one crime.

In this case, there is potential assault liability by medical professionals involved.

Assault in the third degree occurs when “…with intent to cause physical injury to another person, he causes such injury to a third person” or does the same recklessly, or with criminal negligence causes physical injury with a dangerous instrument.

“Physical injury” means impairment of physical condition or substantial pain. NY CLS Penal §10.00.

“Dangerous instrument” is not merely one which appears to be dangerous but is one which, in fact, is “readily capable of causing death or other serious physical injury.”

CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT ASSAULT:

Sixth degree Conspiracy under Article 105 of the New York Penal Code is committed when “a person… with intent that conduct constituting a crime be performed, he agrees with one or more persons to engage in or cause the performance of such conduct.”

An investigation of DOS women’s allegations show Keith Raniere conspired with others, including Lauren Salzman, to have women branded, which became an assault when those women did not consent to be branded.

Raniere and Salzman and others knew that the women did not consent to be branded but were promised by Salzman that they would receive a small tattoo.

Keith Raniere’s text message [in possession of and sent to witness S.M.] demonstrates knowledge and participation in branding:

‘Not intended initially as my initials but they rearranged it slightly for tribute (if it were abraham lincolns or bill gates initials no one would care). The primary meaning and design of the brand symbol has nothing to do with my initials …”

This text message suggests a brand was intended, albeit not initially with his initials. It is unclear how many women were branded after this message was sent, and how many women were promised a small tattoo rather than a brand with Raniere’s initials.

Raniere, Salzman and others conspired to commit an assault against several women by agreeing [conspiring] to inform them that they would receive a small tattoo, knowing all along that the women were actually going to be branded.

Raniere, and or others referred to as “they” in his text message, further conspired to brand women with his initials as a form of “tribute” to him.

Sexually Motivated Felony

Penal Law 130.91, “[a] person commits a sexually motivated felony when he or she commits a specified offense for the purpose, in whole or substantial part, of his or her own direct sexual gratification.” A “specified offense” is, among others, assault in the first and second degrees.

Was any or all of the motivation of branding based on Raniere’s desire for sexual gratification?

Volleyball does not figure into Keith Raniere's future.

Keith Raniere… “What, me worry?”