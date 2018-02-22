Part 6: Crimes of Bronfman-Raniere: Federal Crimes: Blackmail, Bulk Cash Smuggling, Fraud & Misuse of Visas

Publicly available information, sources, and common sense inform me as to the crimes Bronfman-Raniere likely committed.

Whether or not the FBI is investigating these crimes is not for me to say. I have reported Bronfman-Raniere crimes to law enforcement for years – and like others who did the same – I have been totally ignored. The tipping point, however, may have been the branding.

The New York Times and Albany Times Union report that the NXIVM investigation is under the supervision of the U.S. Department Of Justice’s staff in the Eastern District of New York.

Here is Part 6 of crimes I previously reported to law enforcement – long before the cult became better known via the New York Times etc.

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FEDERAL CRIMES

BLACKMAIL, 18 U.S.C. § 873

Whoever, under a threat of informing, or as a consideration for not informing, against any violation of any law of the United States, demands or receives any money or other valuable thing, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both.

Elements of crime charged under federal blackmail statute are coercion and unlawful consideration.

NXIVM and its members have blackmailed, and conspired to blackmail group members.

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BULK CASH SMUGGLING INTO OR OUT OF THE UNITED STATES, 31 U.S.C. § 5332

Cash paid for Intensives (classes) in Mexico was believed to have been brought over the Mexican-U.S. border to Albany, NY headquarters. Cash was not referred to as ‘Cash’. It was referred in conversations and writing by code names.

Nancy Salzman, Michelle Salzman, Rosa Laura Junco, Lauren Salzman, Clare Bronfman, Angel Smith, Kathy Russel, Karen Abney, Karen Unterreiner, Michelle Salzman, Emiliano Salinas, Elisa Anaya, Jimena Garza, Loreta Garza, Edgar Boone, Omar Boone, Alejandro Betancourt and others are allegedly involved.

In addition to the cash smuggling charge itself, the way in which the cash was subsequently put into – and taken out of – the U.S. banking system would likely constitute a separate charge of structuring to evade reporting requirement.

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FRAUD AND MISUSE OF VISAS, PERMITS, AND OTHER DOCUMENTS, 18 U.S.C. § 1546

Various people connected to NXIVM and its sister companies’ have applied for visas, where NXIVM personnel would falsely state the applicant was a “business manager” with an expressly stated or implied high income – when, in fact, the applicant would be engaged in a low-paying job.

It is well known that many of these visa applicants were forced to give “kickbacks” to satisfy the monetary amount conditions of employment. Example: If the visa required a minimum rate of pay of $20 per hour but NXIVM or another entity was only willing to pay $10 per hour, the visa applicant would be paid $20 per hour by NXIVM but then have to give back half of her pay to the company.

Such an arrangement would constitute a fraudulent procuring of a visa.

Clare Bronfman was the foremost arranger of these illicit deals and got some or most of the kickbacks from the victims of NXIVM immigration schemes.