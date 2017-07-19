Frank Report interprets Raniere’s message to his lover about her Luciferian fall

In our last post , Frank Report published a snippet of “Paradise Lost” and Keith Raniere’s hand written notes that we acknowledged were sent to a woman he wanted to return to him.

Let’s analyze this:

Milton:

O Sun! to tell thee how I hate thy beams,

That bring to my remembrance from what state

I fell… Till pride and worse ambition threw me down

Mr. Raniere:

Gut

Parlato:

Mr. Raniere is clearly indicating he is the Sun and his lover [who left him] is defiantly ignoring his radiance and hating to recall his glory. She must feel this in her “Gut”.

Milton

Ah, wherefore! he deserved no such return

From me, whom he created what I was.

Mr. Raniere:

False Independence.

Parlato:

Mr. Raniere indicates he created what was good in this woman. Her independence is false for she is ungrateful for he created all that was good in her.

Milton:

What could be less than to afford him praise,

The easiest recompence, and pay him thanks,

How due! yet all his good proved ill in me,

Mr. Raniere:

Tribute.

Parlato:

Mr. Raniere is seeking gratitude, tribute for all he has done for her. It is easy to pay. It is due. For all the good he has done for her, has it no value? Only Lucifer would think so.

Milton

I ‘sdeined subjection, and thought one step higher

Would set me highest,

Mr. Raniere:

Pride

Parlato:

Mr. Raniere is making clear to his ex-girlfriend that she wanted to be topmost instead of acknowledging his superior greatness. She wanted to be higher than him – who is divine. He tries to explain this – like it was for Lucifer – is her pride.

Milton:

Forgetful what from him I still received,

And understood not that a grateful mind

By owing owes not, but still pays, at once

Mr. Raniere:

!

Parlato:

Mr. Raniere expresses emphasis that his ex-girlfriend forgot how much she owes him. She does not have a grateful mind; she still owes him and at the same time, deep inside, she knows she must pay him for making her who she is!

Milton:

O, had his powerful destiny ordained

Me some inferiour Angel, I had stood

Then happy; no unbounded hope had raised

Ambition!

Mr. Raniere:

Given too much.

Parlato:

Here, Mr. Raniere explains he has given too much to his lover. He raised her among all his harem [angels] to topmost rank, and instead of gratitude, it only made her an ambitious devil.

Milton:

And, in the lowest deep, a lower deep

Still threatening to devour me opens wide,

To which the Hell I suffer seems a Heaven.

Mr. Raniere:

How Lucifer justifies his wrongdoing.

Parlato:

Mr. Raniere explained in previous letters that if his lover did not come back, he might die. Instead of acknowledging his need to own her, she rebelled and goes to a low state of consciousness. To her “wicked” Luciferian mind, it may seems like heaven, but in reality, any existence she has without him will be hell. Here, ironically he is prophetic for he made her life hell by suing her again and again.

Milton:

None left but by submission; and that word

Disdain forbids me, and my dread of shame

Among the Spirits beneath, whom I seduced

With other promises and other vaunts

Raniere:

Can’t bear telling his team he’s wrong.

Parlato:

Here, Mr. Raniere is allowing his lover who has left him to realize that Lucifer refused to tell his devils that he was wrong and come back to him and she should tell her [devilish] family and friends who are glad she left Mr. Raniere that she was wrong and rush back to his rule.

Milton:

Under what torments inwardly I groan,

While they adore me on the throne of Hell.

With diadem and scepter high advanced,

The lower still I fall, only supreme

In misery:

Mr. Raniere:

Self esteem and theft

Parlato

Mr. Raniere is explaining to his ex-lover that she is tormented and inwardly she knows it and that she is evil for not adoring him. She may be adored by people outside of his circle but unless she serve him, she sits only on a throne of Hell.

She may be adored by other men who may treat her with kindness and she may like the honor and praise of people outside his circle of angels but she falls lower and lower and her fate is misery for she has stolen from his his imperial greatness and gave not in return.

Milton:

Would highth recall high thoughts, how soon unsay

What feigned submission swore? Ease would recant

Vows made in pain

Mr. Raniere:

Scared to mess up again. Doesn’t trust himself.

Here. Mr. Raniere provides the key. His lover really wants to come back to his rule and be under his command. But, he says, she is afraid. She doesn’t trust herself to follow the illustrious one. If only she would learn from Lucifer’s fall, then she could avoid his terrible fate and enjoy Mr. Raniere’s opulence once again and be forever under his rule in heaven.

Sadly, she never returned to Mr. Raniere and he proved he was right by using Bronfman money to sue her repeatedly and make her life a living hell. He is a vengeful God. Dive deep within. Keith "Vanguard" Raniere did try to destroy the mother of his child and two of his harem members died young - he managed their care and misdiagnosed one of them. He is alleged to have tried to lure two of his ex-lovers to Mexico where he planned to have them imprisoned. Keith Raniere has a method to analyze slant, spin, bias and fake news.