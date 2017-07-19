Raniere supporter explains Raniere’s life and greatness…

As always, Frank Report is ready to present the opposite views – that is the views of supporters of Keith Raniere. This is an unedited email sent to Frank Report by someone who says her name is Vanessa Montenegro:

By Vanessa Montenegro

Let me tell you a little about Keith Raniere. Consider what he has done for the world.

He created Executive Success Programs, Ethical Humanitarian Foundation, World Ethical Foundations Consortium, In Lak’ Ech, Rational Inquiry, Ultima, Human Essentials, NXIVM Corporation, Jness, A Cappella Innovations and Rainbow Cultural Garden.

He is a scientist, mathematician, philosopher, entrepreneur, educator, inventor and author.

He devoted his entire life to studying the human psychodynamic.

He has developed new tools for human empowerment, expression and ethics.

From his earliest childhood





Now to close the deal [gesture #8]

he was a phenomenon.





Everyone knows the well authenticated remarkable things he could do”

An autodidact, he potty trained himself at the age of eight months because he did not like the indignity of having to wear diapers.

By the age of one, he could construct full sentences and questions.

Who else could do that? Einstein could not even speak until he was four.

He was able to read by the age of two. He read the Gettyrburg address and then memorized it.

Even as a child he had perfect recall.

At age three he studied science and art.

He became a super athlete. He was an East Coast Judo Champion at age eleven defeating Asian masters and Americans – throwing them around the Dojo was if they were toy dolls.

He excelled in every sport including volleyball, tennis, table tennis, diving, softball, cycling and skiing.

When he was in high school he was so fast that he tied the state record for the fastest runner in New York for the 100 yard dash.

By age 12, he taught himself to play piano at the concert level and could have easily made a mark as a pianist and composer of the level of Rachmaninoff. Only he had a higher goal.

But music was something he felt a kinship with and he mastered many musical instruments.

At age 12, he taught himself high school mathematics in only nineteen hours.

At age 13, he advanced to third-year college mathematics and became at age 13, in 1973, a professional computer programmer.

Keith Raniere, at age 16, entered Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). From his first semester onward, he took Ph.D. level mathematics courses, took graduate-level physics and mathematics courses and became RPI’s first triple major, earning degrees in mathematics, biology and physics, with minors in philosophy and psychology.

By this time he was one of the world’s leading experts in computer science.

In 1989 he was finally acknowledged in the Guinness Book of World Records in the category of highest IQ. The following year Guinness stopped using the category. Officially they said IQ’s were imprecise. But it is whispered that jealousy of other people noted for high IQ’s made Guinness stop the category.

Keith has estimated he has a problem-solving rarity of one in 425 million people – meaning there are only about 200 people who can even sit in the same room as him when it comes to problem solving.

No wonder Guinness stopped the category.

Overall he is a great inventor. He has intellectual patents pending in the areas of human potential and ethics, expression, voice and musical training, athletic performance, commerce, education and learning, information processing and human modeling.

He holds technological patents on computer inventions and a sleep guidance system.

He invented Skyping, teleconferencing and many other technologies which AT&T and Microsoft are trying to steal from him.

As an entrepreneur, Keith Raniere transformed a tiny, five-person organization into a corporation of nearly 400,000 in a mere two years. His company, Consumers’ Buyline, Inc., sold one billion dollars in product and service sales in only its second full year of business. The company was featured on the American Spotlight. And Keith Raniere became a millionaire at the tender age of thirty.

By the age of 32, Keith Raniere had a net worth $50 million – from his start up company.

With all the wealth he would ever need, he closed down Consumers’ Buyline to devote himself to greater humanity.

In 1998, he founded Executive Success Programs, Inc. with Nancy Salzman, one of the world’s top trainers of human potential. His company teaches human potential and ethics through personal and professional development programs, corporate trainings, and a comprehensive personal and professional coaching program.

At the heart of the company is Rational Inquiry®, Keith Raniere’s revolutionary technology which the US Patents Office denied a patent to in 2013, because they failed to understand its true technology.

Rational Inquiry enhances human performance in every single field of human endeavor.

Thousands of people have become trained in this and changed their lives.

So much so that they gather every year in the Adirondeck Mountains to honor Keith Raniere and his vision for humanity and human potential and they call it Vanguard Week for you see his followers have honored him with the name Vanguard.

In 2003, he founded NXIVM Corporation, a company that created community-building spaces housing athletic, spa, and health and wellness facilities. He founded Jness, in 2008, to promote empowerment of women. In 2006, he founded Rainbow Cultural Garden, a revolutionary child development program promoting children’s cultural, linguistic, emotional, physical and problem-solving potential.

In 2007, Keith Raniere founded A Cappella Innovations, seeking to advance music, the arts, expression and humanity through the a cappella singing. That same year he created Ultima® and with colleague and co-author Ivy Nevares, he implements the program through the company, Nataraja.

Ultima® advances human expression.

Since July 2005, Keith Raniere and Ivy Nevares have contributed to the scientific journal Conocimiento, a biweekly publication serving the academic, business and scientific community of the greater metropolitan area of Monterrey, Mexico. A special edition was dedicated entirely to Keith Raniere and his literary creations with Ivy Nevares.

In August 2008, the authors published Odin and the Sphin – a great book of wisdom that has enjoyed large acclaim. The following year they published The Sphinx and Thelxiepeia. Their third book is being written now.

In 2007, Keith Raniere conceptualized the Ethical Humanitarian Foundation, a that supports endeavors that promote embracing humanity, developing ethics, and moving humankind towards a more noble civilization.

In August 2008, he conceptualized the World Ethical Foundations Consortium (WEFC), a non-profit initiative dedicated to building a compassionate, ethical humanity. The WEFC—supported by the Ethical Humanitarian Foundation.

In April 2009 Keith Raniere introduced Human Essentials®, a program for developing compassionate ethics and global communities.

His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama—Tibet’s head of state and spiritual leader—came to Albany and honored Keith Raniere as the greatest teacher of ethics and gave him a special award.

In September 2008, Keith Raniere conceptualized In Lak’ Ech—a giant movement in Mexic (sic) that is transforming the social fabric of Latin America through non-violent protest and compassion.