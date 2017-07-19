Never before published: Raniere makes notes on Paradise Lost – Showing how Lucifer [himself] takes the fall!

Keith Raniere once sent this copy of “Paradise Lost” to one of his lovers.

He was trying to teach her how to be under his thrall. She rejected him. Perhaps because she could tell the Luciferian was him.

For those who doubt the notes in the margin are Mr. Raniere’s, one will have to take that on trust or ask “Vanguard” to provide a writing sample.

Those who know his writing will have no doubt about its authenticity.

This has never before been published.