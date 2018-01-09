Do signs point to suicide pact?

[Editor’s Note: This is not a normal post, but rather an expression of concern. It may not be entirely cohesive. But I believe there is a hugely imbalanced, deeply disturbed, and mind-reformed group of people gathering together tomorrow in the Albany area. Their leader will most likely be absent but he – although deeply in trouble and seeking to escape from it – will still exert total and perhaps final control over some of them. Probably nothing will happen, perhaps he will set a time bomb to go off later, or a calamity might occur. I sense he knows the end of his berserk control over his slaves is nearing an end; how it will end for his slaves is anybody’s guess. It seems pretty clear to me how it will end for him – if he cannot escape blame by sacrificing one or more of his slaves – it will end for Keith in a snivel and a whimper.]

Lauren Salzman is tweeting a quote from Euripides: “When a good man is hurt, all who would be called good must suffer with him.”

Allison Mack quotes Joan of Arc on dying young.

Michelle Hatchette speaks of “Standing by… to take up arms.”

Dr. Danielle Roberts has access to poison.

The DOS slaves gather tomorrow in the Albany area.

The shame and the pain for Lauren Salzman must haunt her to this day. She awaits sentencing for racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges.

Defendant Danielle Roberts is an avid practitioner of yoga.

Dr. Danielle Roberts answer when asked about branding women.

IF THE SHIT GOES DOWN

The women of Keith Raniere [center] must do what they are commanded.

Sticking out tongues:

Dr. Danielle Roberts, D.O.

Is this just a silly picture or is Allison hinting to her DOS slaves what she wants?

Charles Manson

Allison Mack.

Emaciated Michelle Hatchette, DOS member.

2013

Here is what Michelle looked like in 2013; pre-DOS.

'I've had people killed for my belief ... and for theirs.' -Keith Alan Raniere

“I have had people killed for my beliefs,” Keith Raniere.

I was asked to enroll women I coached into DOS.

Will he be a death coach?

He created a cult disguised as a self help coaching group. He turned that into a sex cult and most reports are his main interest has been in women. Yet reports have surfaced that he has had affairs with boys and young men. A Frank Report correspondent has a photo of Keith in drag which is to be published at the appropriate time.

In Keith Raniere’s Rational Inquiry, he teaches about good and bad suicide:

Facilitate discussion on the following points: (15 minutes) Is suicide bad? Is murder always bad? Is there-ever a time when the destruction of value on a small scale could build value on a larger scale? Do students understand the concepts of suicide and murder with regard to good and bad? Do students understand that destruction on any level is the ultimate crime against humanity? Do students understand that there are exceptions and the destruction of value on a small scale my actually build value on a larger scale? Discuss the following questions with your group to spur thought; challenge the assumption: Can you think of anything that is counter survival and/or destroys value that is good? Can you think of anything that is pro survival and builds value that is bad?

Jimena Garza also is marked with the brand of the slave of Keith Raniere. She must obey him and do whatever he tells her to do for her entire life or naked pictures of her will be released.

People killed for his beliefs?

Gina Hutchinson

Gina Hutchinson purportedly committed suicide. Mr. Raniere started having sex with her when she was 15.

From the diary of Gina Hutchinson.

Gina Hutchinson, who Keith raped when she was 15, committed suicide or was murdered, No one knows for certain.

Kristin Snyder tried to tell others she was pregnant with Keith Raniere's baby. No one believed her.

Kristin Snyder was said to be pregnant with Keith’s child when she disappeared.

Barbara Jeske and Pamela Cafritz

Pam and Barb both died young from cancer. First of the full time harem who recruited other slaves for him.

Keith Raniere sent this illustration to Toni Natalie in order to persuade her to return to him.

Keith Raniere sent this illustration to Toni Natalie.

Allison Mack said on her blog “My mentor, Keith, once gave me a lesson on how to listen, truly listen, almost in a meditative way. He taught me how to hear the euphony of the world. More often than not I am spinning in my head consumed with thoughts about what are others are thinking of me, how I can do better and what I’m going to eat for lunch. The noise in my head is so loud that I can’t hear anything other than the feedback bouncing off the inside of my skull. He taught me to close my eyes, tame my thoughts and really listen… Suddenly the world sings and becomes symphonic in pattern and texture. We can take what we experience and make it into art. So it stands to reason that the more deeply I experience existence, the better artist I will be. The Source teaches that and it comes from what Keith shares with his students, taking them on a journey to that depth of one’s life experience and expression. When I saw this video, I remembered experiencing the magnificence of sitting still long enough to listen – to hear the world around me. From this stillness comes a freedom – because that voice in my head now seems irrelevant. And so the concert has begun…

Will Allison die for his beliefs?

From the patent

Raniere sketch