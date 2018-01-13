YouTube pulls down 5 of Frank Report’s 10 videos after Raniere complains
I received this email from YouTube today:
Hi Frank Report:
Due to a copyright takedown notice that we received, we had to take down the following videos from YouTube:
Video title: Keith Raniere teaches Loretta Garza Rainbow Cultural Garden baby philosophy
Video url: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4xjKbhsB-A8
Takedown issued by: Keith Raniere
Video title: Lauren Salzman: ‘misconceptions about Albany NXIVM untrue
Video url: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MnLxzYNUgJc
Takedown issued by: Keith Raniere
Video title: Nicki Clyne top 10 reasons people ask questions in Vanguard forum
Video url: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcHauRQjcKE
Takedown issued by: Keith Raniere
Video title: NXIVM slave Lauren Salzman wishes Keith Raniere happy birthday
Video url: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=25nE5AEhdB4
Takedown issued by: Keith Raniere
Video title: Emiliano Salinas and Lauren Salzman in Masks
Video url: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNgURcm6A00
Takedown issued by: Keith Raniere
This means that your video can no longer be played on YouTube.
You received a copyright strike
You now have 1 copyright strike. If you get multiple copyright strikes, we’ll have to disable your account. To prevent that from happening, please don’t upload videos containing copyrighted content that you aren’t allowed to use.
View details
What to do next
If you believe you’re not at fault in one or more of the instances above, you can appeal this takedown by submitting a counter notification. Keep in mind that there may be severe legal consequences for submitting a counter notification with false information.
You can also contact the party that removed your video and ask them to retract their takedown.
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A person who posts a video on YouTube that is taken down in this manner may issue a counter-notification if it’s “fair use.”
YouTube will forward the counter-notification to the claimant – and the claimant will have 10 business days within which they must submit evidence that they have initiated a court action to keep the content down (This time period is a requirement of copyright law).
Counter Notification Basics – YouTube Help
I will be submitting my counter-notification very shortly – and require Mr. Raniere to go to court to prove he has a copyright on the materials in question and the short clips that I have used are not ‘fair use.’
I will publish my counter-notification on Frank Report.