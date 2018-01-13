YouTube pulls down 5 of Frank Report’s 10 videos after Raniere complains

I received this email from YouTube today:

Hi Frank Report:

Due to a copyright takedown notice that we received, we had to take down the following videos from YouTube:

Video title: Keith Raniere teaches Loretta Garza Rainbow Cultural Garden baby philosophy

Video url: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4xjKbhsB-A8

Takedown issued by: Keith Raniere

Video title: Lauren Salzman: ‘misconceptions about Albany NXIVM untrue

Video url: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MnLxzYNUgJc

Takedown issued by: Keith Raniere

Video title: Nicki Clyne top 10 reasons people ask questions in Vanguard forum

Video url: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcHauRQjcKE

Takedown issued by: Keith Raniere

Video title: NXIVM slave Lauren Salzman wishes Keith Raniere happy birthday

Video url: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=25nE5AEhdB4

Takedown issued by: Keith Raniere

Video title: Emiliano Salinas and Lauren Salzman in Masks

Video url: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNgURcm6A00

Takedown issued by: Keith Raniere

This means that your video can no longer be played on YouTube.

You received a copyright strike

You now have 1 copyright strike. If you get multiple copyright strikes, we’ll have to disable your account. To prevent that from happening, please don’t upload videos containing copyrighted content that you aren’t allowed to use.

View details

What to do next

If you believe you’re not at fault in one or more of the instances above, you can appeal this takedown by submitting a counter notification. Keep in mind that there may be severe legal consequences for submitting a counter notification with false information.

You can also contact the party that removed your video and ask them to retract their takedown.

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A person who posts a video on YouTube that is taken down in this manner may issue a counter-notification if it’s “fair use.”





YouTube will forward the counter-notification to the claimant – and the claimant will have 10 business days within which they must submit evidence that they have initiated a court action to keep the content down (This time period is a requirement of copyright law).

Counter Notification Basics – YouTube Help

I will be submitting my counter-notification very shortly – and require Mr. Raniere to go to court to prove he has a copyright on the materials in question and the short clips that I have used are not ‘fair use.’





I will publish my counter-notification on Frank Report.



