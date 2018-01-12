Vanguard University to resume after coaches summit concludes

It’s back to school again for the students of NXIVM/ESP. Vanguard University is back in session beginning next week.

The cost is $5,000 per month and features lessons that are meant to propel students rapidly on the striped path. About 50 students are expected to begin full-time classes next week.

Various payment options are offered for those who can’t afford the full $5,000 monthly tuition. One option is to pay $2,500 monthly in cash and agree to repay NXIVM 50 percent of future commissions earned from recruiting new students until the tuition is fully paid.

Vanguard University is not an accredited college. However, since it is said to be the fast track on the striped path of NXIVM, High Rank assure students that the road ahead for graduates is a lucrative career in NXIVM.

Classes in the past were held at NXIVM/ESP’s headquarters at 455 New Karner Road in Albany, NY.