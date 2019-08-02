By Shadow State

This is in response to Allison Mack Post Reveals Influence Raniere Had Over Her.

By this line of reasoning – that Keith Alan Raniere had undue and inexorable influence over Allison Mack – then Clare Bronfman, Lauren Salzman and Kathy Russell would also be victims of Keith Raniere.

Even his disciple, Nancy Salzman, who Raniere said was the reincarnation of Hitler, and who he had come to save, would also be considered a victim of Raniere.

No matter how bad they were, there are some who will argue that they were all manipulated by Raniere.

Yet, without the dedicated hard work of these so-called victims, Raniere would have just been a lonely conman with a taste for pizza with hot sauce.

The sorry truth is that many people in NXIVM, because of personal psychological flaws, allowed Raniere to manipulate them.

That includes Allison Mack.

Keep in mind that Allison Mack had the financial resources to leave NXIVM at any time.

Allison Mack traveled all over the world.

Allison Mack always had communications access, via phone and internet, to the whole world.

As much as Albany might seem like Smallbany, it has transportation access to New York City, Boston, Montreal, Buffalo and other major cities.

Allison Mack had access to an automobile and train and airline transportation.

Allison Mack had her own apartment in Brooklyn, 150 miles from Clifton Park.

She was in NXIVM and Clifton Park because she wanted to be.

Allison Mack enjoyed demeaning women.

Allison Mack enjoyed dominating women.

Allison Mack enjoyed torturing women.

Her behavior gave Allison Mack a sense of power.

And power is an aphrodisiac.

At what point do we begin to regard Allison Mack as a grown woman who made her own choices and not like a frail helpless little girl?

Shivani said it well with this post: “Imagine how much trouble people could save themselves by just saying ‘no’ instead of bending over backwards trying to cooperate with something, aspects of which don’t feel right, acceptable, intelligent, respectful or appropriate.”

Actaeon said it well with this post: “As one commenter said, Allison Mack ‘didn’t have a choice…’ This is where I disagree. She was under no compulsion, she had every opportunity to leave Nxivm.”

And, at this point, I must make note of this comment that was made on 7-25, by someone who seems to have dealt with Allison Mack recently:

Stef Mayhem wrote, “I had a 3-day interaction with her (Allison Mack) in Manhattan post her plea of guilty in court. She came in weepy and then flashed a smile. Second day asked me if I needed help with the dishes. The third day, she started off with “Hey girl”. She’s a monster!”

At this point, I noted that in pretrial hearings the actress Allison Mack would come into court cracking jokes and laughing while cloaking her joviality with a well-placed scarf. When the judge came in, Allison Mack turned as sober as a preacher’s wife.

Allison Mack is an entertainer who likes putting on a show.

Allison Mack is like the proverbial class clown who likes to entertain people and be the center of attention.

Allison Mack is a con artist skilled at manipulating people.

I know someone who dealt with Chicago’s serial killer John Wayne Gacy, the killer of 33 plus boys. Gacy deliberately ingratiated himself with the police and local politicians. Gacy liked to dress up like a clown to entertain children. John Wayne Gacy could meet you and in five minutes be your friend. And in ten minutes Gacy could be your best friend.

I am not impressed with Allison Mack’s bogus show of contrition.